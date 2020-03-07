Five Pickaway County wrestlers on Saturday earned the right to compete in the state tournament.
Teays Valley, which finished ninth out of 46 teams with 71.5 points in a Division I district held at Hilliard Darby, qualified a pair of wrestlers.
Sophomore Zander Graham is slated to make his second consecutive appearance inside Ohio State's Schottenstein Center after finishing as district runner-up at 126 pounds.
Graham pinned Logan's Ethan Warthman in 1:14 to open his stay at Darby and then went on to post wins by 15-0 technical fall over Mount Vernon's Jacob Burrell and 15-6 major decision against Pickerington Central's Bo Branson to clinch his spot in a district final, where the sophomore grappler fell by 20-5 technical fall to Lancaster's Logan Agin, a three-time state placer.
"Zander beat a couple of kids he wrestled earlier in the season and he was very aggressive all weekend," Teays Valley coach Todd Nace said. "He was looking to score points off his positive moves and he really fed off the atmosphere of the meet.
"Even when he wrestled Agin from Lancaster, Zander was trying to get some moves over on him and he didn't back down."
Freshman Gunner Havens will join Graham in the state tournament following a third-place finish at 106 pounds.
Havens defeated Big Walnut's Andrew Parker 5-1 and pinned Olentangy Berlin's Evan Butcher in 1:40 to advance to a semifinal, where he was shutout 6-0 by Dublin Coffman's Corey Crawford.
The TV freshman bounced back to defeat Parker for the second time in as many days, this time 4-2, in a consolation semifinal to earn his spot in the state meet. Havens then won his third-place final in a rematch with Butcher by pin in 1:33.
"Gunner has pinned 30-something opponents this season, so he's had a really nice year for a freshman," Nace said. "He knows how to put matches together and is confident in what he's doing."
Nace credited the extra work that both Havens and Graham put in during the offseason for leading to success on the mat.
"Those are two kids have been in our program since they were five or six years old," he said. "They've went out west and wrestled in different national tournaments. They know what it takes to perform at a high level."
Junior Liam Wilson will serve as a state alternate at 195 pounds following his 7-1 fifth-place final win over Olentangy Orange's Geoffrey Kaminski at 195 pounds.
"Liam won his 100th match earlier this season and he had a solid tournament. He lost to a past state champion (Dublin Coffman's Seth Shumate), dropped down and won several matches and then when he lost his consolation semifinal, he bounced back again and really wrestled a nice match to finish fifth," Nace said. "He'll get to go up as a state alternate and see what it's about and use that as a springboard."
Nace reflected on the ninth-place team finish and how the Vikings want to continue and build on that this week and beyond.
"We had a solid weekend with every kid but one winning at least a match and having four kids finish in the top six. Joey Thurston also had a very nice weekend at heavyweight and had a good freshman year," he said. "When you look at guys like Zander and Gunner, they're going to compete hard this upcoming weekend, and then Liam and Joey, and that's a solid four to build around next year and that will motivate our other wrestlers in the room."
Westfall also qualified a pair of wrestlers for state in Division III.
Senior Chanston Moll returns to the state meet for the second consecutive year after finishing as district runner-up at 126 pounds.
Moll advanced his way to the district final courtesy of pins over Madison-Plain's Andres Correa-Ramirez (35 seconds), Shenandoah's Tyler Bruer (1:57) and Sandy Valley's Brody Marks (3:47).
Moll then was edged 10-8 in the district final by Alexander's Wes Radford.
"Chanston's wrestled well all season, he's very dedicated to the sport and I think he has the potential to have a really good weekend ahead of him at state," Westfall coach Will Breyer said.
Junior Josey Kelly joined Moll by finishing as district runner-up at 182 pounds.
Kelly pinned Harrison Central's Gene Fitzpatrick in 49 seconds, scored a 10-5 decision over Elgin's Donovan Weddell and then edged Liberty Union's Kobe Barnett 9-7 to earn his first career spot in the state meet.
The Westfall grappler was then pinned in the district final by Pleasant's Gavin Baisden in 3:59.
"Josey has put a lot of time and effort into the sport and he really does a great job of being an internal motivator," Breyer said. "Josey really didn't even celebrate making state. He made a joke after doing it and then stayed focused on what he wants to do going into this weekend."
Westfall finished tied for 13th with Liberty Union out of 55 teams in the district with 57 points.
Logan Elm junior Cole Renier was the final county state qualifier coming out of a Division II district at Claymont.
Renier opened his tournament at 113 pounds with a pin of Carrollton's Gavin Rininger in 1:28 and then was pinned by New Lexington's Blake Sheppard in 3:50.
The Logan Elm junior worked his way back through the consolation bracket, defeating Dover's Jack Osborn 4-2 and Steubenville's Anthony Hill 7-5 to set-up a consolation semifinal match with Gallia Academy's Todd Elliott.
Renier then earned his first trip to the state meet by pinning Elliott in 2:48.
Sheppard pinned him for the second time in the tournament, this time in 1:57, in the third-place final.
The Braves finished 18th out of 38 teams with 39 points.
Qualifying wrestlers travel to the Schottenstein Center on Friday for the opening day of the state tournament, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association has moved the tournament to a Friday through Sunday format for the first time.
Division III wrestling starts at 3 p.m., followed by Division II (4:10 p.m.) and Division I (5:40 p.m.).