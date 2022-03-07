HILLIARD— Nothing in sports is as intense as a sudden death overtime. No matter the sport, when regulation ends and the next point wins, the spectators scoot to the edge of their seats and the atmosphere thickens.
Teays Valley junior Camden McDanel experienced that intensity firsthand on Saturday.
“I wasn’t expecting it really. I thought everybody already knew it was gonna be close,” McDanel said after his championship match to claim the 190-pound district title.
Facing off against Dublin Coffman senior Seth Shumate, who is committed to wrestle at Ohio State University, McDanel was right — the match was destined to be close.
The two wrestlers delivered such an intense back-and-forth bout that even knowing the wrestlers are top-notch didn’t stop the crowd from gasping and cheering as the match entered OT tied 3-3.
“I think I surprised a lot of people… It’s fantastic. That’s what I’m wrestling for. It was fun, I mean, obviously I got nerves. I felt like throwing up before. I felt like throwing up during, I feel like throwing up now, but I haven’t.” McDanel surmised while catching his breath post-win.
At the Central Division I District Tournament hosted by Hilliard Darby on Friday and Saturday, nine Vikings competed against the best wrestlers in their region, knowing only the top four in each weight-class would advance to the state tournament.
After Saturday’s win, McDanel is one of five Teays Valley wrestlers qualified for the 85th Annual OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament happening this weekend at the Schottenstein Center.
“Five through is a really big deal for us. I think the most we’ve ever got was six back in ‘98 or something like that,” Vikings head coach Todd Nace said on Saturday.
“It was really, really special for the seniors that made it through. [Kadin] Walls and Zander [Graham], really put together a really good tournament.”
McDanel, Walls and Graham are joined by juniors Gunner Havens and Joey Thurston in qualifying for states.
Seniors fight back
Walls and Graham both had moments of uncertainty during the tournament.
Walls, who wrestles at 120-pounds, came out swinging on Friday by winning his first match with a pin in the first period. His second match was a close call, Walls lost in an 8-7 decision, knocking him down to the lower bracket.
Walls bounced back with three dominate decision wins — 10-5, 11-4 and 4-2 — to earn a spot in the third place bout and a ticket to the state championship. Just qualifying wasn’t the end Walls wanted though, he went into his final match determined to get the higher seed.
From the handshake, Walls pushed for takedowns and points, taking shots and staying on top for most of the bout. His hard work and focus paid off with a 8-2 win and a third place finish.
After the match, Walls was almost giddy with excitement and beaming with pride.
“It just feels like all the work has paid off finally and I definitely deserve to be here and can’t wait to see what state has in store for me.”
Graham has a bittersweet history with the state wrestling championship. He qualified for the tournament in 2020, but unfortunately for Graham and many other wrestlers, the event was canceled because of COVID-19. Graham lost his shot at states in 2021 in a blood period to end his junior year.
Now a senior, Graham made it clear all season that getting his chance at states was the goal this year.
The district tournament started well enough for Graham with two wins, but came to a halt during his third bout. Graham lost to the eventual winner of the 144 weight-class after getting pinned in the second period.
After his final match, Graham reflected on his fourth bout, the one that punched his ticket to states, as the true make-or-break moment.
“Feels pretty good. Better than last year… So my mentality going into my ‘to-go’ match was, I don’t want a repeat of last year. So I kept my head. I gave up the first take down, but then I ended up fighting my way back, climbing the ladder.”
Graham won the match with a 3-2 decision and kept climbing the ladder. He earned his third place finish with a 15-2 major decision.
Strike three
This year marks the third consecutive year junior Gunner Havens has qualified for states.
As a freshman, Havens, like Graham, qualified but didn’t compete at the state tournament because of the coronavirus. Coming back for his sophomore year, Havens picked up right where he left off and qualified once again in the 106 weight-class. He finished the 2021 state championship as No. 8 in the state.
For his junior year, Havens stayed at 106-pounds to continue his climb to the top. On Saturday he went 4-0 and in classic Havens style, pinned three of his opponents in under a minute.
After claiming the title, Havens went right back to work, running laps in the auxiliary gym to come down from his bout. He stopped long enough to talk about his third shot at a state championship.
“I’m excited. Learned stuff I didn’t know about myself this weekend. I got some stuff I need to work on, but I think I’ll be ready. I know I’ll be ready.”
The last second counts
The Vikings had two first place finishers, two third place finishers and one second place finisher.
Saturday started strong for junior Joey Thurston, nailing two wins with first period pins.
Before his final match of the competition, Thurston felt confident and motivated. His opponent for the first place match was someone he wanted to face because he wanted to prove himself.
Dublin Coffman senior Riley Ucker is a strong competitor, and Thurston is all too aware of that.
“I’ve never beat him. He pinned me last year and he beat me by points once last year,” Thurston recounted on Saturday.
The bout against Thurston and Ucker was a bit of a rock fight to start. Not a lot of shots by either wrestler and no points scored in the first period at all.
In the second period, Thurston earned one point for an escape and the score stayed 1-0 until the very last seconds.
With only a handful of seconds left in the third period, it looked like Thurston might pull it off, might win with one point and prove to himself that he can takedown anyone.
Unfortunately, no matter how many times you practice or how perfect a shot seems in your head, wrestling is a fickle sport.
“That shot at the end should have worked… He gave me the advantage but I just couldn’t pull through on that last shot and I should have,” Thurston said after coming in second place.
In the waning seconds, Ucker managed to reverse Thurston’s shot and get a takedown, ending the bout at 3-1 for Ucker.
Still, Thurston is ready to shake off the loss and focus on states.
“Just gotta try and win next week… Got to place… That’s the only thing that matters.”
As a team
The Vikings finished the tournament in fourth place with 118 points, moving up a spot from last year’s fifth place finish.
Additionally, three of the wrestlers at districts that didn’t make the cut for states are underclassmen. Freshmen Roman Younger and Ethan Schwalbauch ended the tournament with a 1-2 record each.
Coach Nace said he was overall happy with the experience the underclassmen gained over the weekend.
“Just being here in this big tournament, the two freshmen saw some things that they needed to see. I think some of them had some nerves that let it get to them. I think Joey [Williams] had a nice time here. He’s probably one of our most improved wrestlers of the team,” Nace said on Saturday.
“I’m really glad that they qualified for the district and, you know, they’re young. They’ll be back. They’ll get back in the wrestling room and practice hard.”
And so will the five state qualifiers as they gear up for the biggest tournament of the year.