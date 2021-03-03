WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Five Circleville Tigers earned the right to compete in the district tournament after they placed in the top four in the Southeast District Sectional Tournament held at Washington Court House High School last Saturday.
At the 106-pound weight class, Circleville’s Landen Zarbaugh would make it to the semifinals, only to lose to James Worthington of Fairfield Union by a 4-2 decision. Zarbaugh would wrestle back for third place but would end the day in fourth after defaulting to Layton Vennon of Unioto.
Next, at 113 pounds, Jacob Johnson would clear his way to the top of the podium, defeating all his challengers by pin. The first seed’s quickest pin of the day was at 19 seconds against Washington Court House’s Jenna Kuhn.
Further, at 120 pounds, Circleville’s Hayden Liff would see two first round byes before wrestling back for third place. Going against Fairfield Union’s Noah Patterson, the Tiger would fall to the Falcon by a 13-2 major decision.
Later in the tournament, at 160 pounds, Braylon Morgan would see two byes before getting pinned by Miami Trace’s Vincent Monro in the second period. Morgan would go on to pin Colton Wilkes of Waverly while climbing his way back to third place. However, Morgan would end the day in fourth after getting pinned by Ethan Burns of McClain in the first period.
At 195 pounds, the Tiger’s Isaac Evans would pin his first challenger, Zak Green of Waverly, but would lose to the first seed, Justin Kegley of McClain, by pin in the first period. The Tiger would have a chance to place third but took fourth after being pinned by Wyatt Carpenter of Fairfield Union.
The five Tigers are set to compete in the district tournament this Saturday at Galia Academy.