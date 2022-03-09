WILLIAMSPORT— Five Westfall seniors announced their intent to play college sports this week.
Hailey Young officially committed to play volleyball at Ohio Christian University, staying in Pickaway County.
Young’s teammate, Marissa Mullins, committed to Bridgeport University in Connecticut. Mullins, who had a standout senior season and earned several awards for her play, will join the NCAA Division II squad in the East Coast Conference.
Golfer Maddi Shoults is set to attend the University of Ottawa Arizona to continue her golf career.
Two spring sport athletes also announced their intent to play in college.
Abbie Bickeheuser committed to play softball at the University of Rio Grande next year. Bickeheuser led the SVC in home runs last season with nine and earned all-SVC second team honors. Brickenheuser had 35 RBIs and ranked second in the conference in runs scored with 36. The Rio Grande RedStorm is part of the NAIA and competes in the River States Conference.
Pitcher Peyton Weiss officially announced his commitment to the University of Findlay. Weiss led the SVC in wins last season and was second in strikeouts with 56. His impressive statistics earned him a spot on the all-SVC first team. The University of Findlay is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.