CIRCLEVILLE — It is not secret that local residents have been waiting for The Circleville Herald to resume its sport coverage. I hope and plan to fill that void while also giving young athletes their moment in the spotlight.
My name is Aleksei Pavloff and to answer your question, no, I am not from the Motherland. I was born in Seattle, Washington in 1995 to a duo of powerhouse parents working in the theater industry. Sadly, after moving to New York at age 13, it became clear that my personal interests did not include the theater, at all.
In Seattle, I was very much not a well-rounded athlete like some of my peers at the time. For me, I just enjoyed the having fun with friends — something most athletes starting out would agree with.
Moving to New York, it was clear that the Village of Croton-on-Hudson was a sports town, big time. With a small population, seemingly everyone would attend two to three high school games per week. One of the most popular was football, of course. Trying to fit in, I decided to attend a middle school football tryout just to see if I had what it took to play.
Fortunately, with a great group of guys, I fell in love with the sport and that’s when my life as an athlete changed forever. At the same time, I fell in love with the sport of wrestling and went to West Point for wrestling camp for four summers in a row.
My experience at West Point helped me greatly in becoming mentally tough and strategic about how I train. With those tools, I was able to be a three-time all-league, two-time all section and the 220-pound Section 1 Champion for small schools in my section. I traveled up to Albany, New York to compete in the state championship tournament where I and one other wrestler represented Section 1 as a Sportsmanship Winner.
I also went to offense-defense football camps in Jamaica Queens, New York and got to play with some of the most competitive people I have ever met. My participation at that camp helped me get noticed in All-American showcase bowls in places like Arlington and Houston, Texas — Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley was in Houston the same time I was.
I am so fortunate and blessed to say I competed in stadiums that the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the Syracuse Orange also play in.
I was inspired by my teammates who chose to pursue athletics after high school. Some of my teammates played at institutions such as Army and Marist — two Division I programs.
While going D1 is a great goal to aspire to, I felt as though my academics would fair better in a Division III setting. At first, I attended Earlham College and started at defensive end for six games in the 2014-2015 season. After discovering the institution was not for me, I transferred to The Ohio Wesleyan University, at the same time, changing to offensive line along with my major for studies.
At Ohio Wesleyan, I traveled with a selection of fellow Battling Bishops overseas to compete with a pro-football team in Barcelona. Before I say anything about my experience, I will clarify that the United States is still the best place for football, at least the American version.
My time in Spain taught me that sports transcends all cultures and languages. After beating up on a 45-year-old man with two kids, we embraced and smiled at each other while he said in a heavy Spanish accent, “Friends?”
At Ohio Wesleyan, I was also a member of the student newspaper — The Transcript — one of the longest student-run publications in the country. I was the managing editor as well as sports editor, at the same time. Being an athlete, it was easy for me to connect with other athletes, even if we did not play the same sport.
Since graduating in the fall of 2018, I moved back to New York but quickly moved back to Ohio to begin reporting for The Perry County Tribune, of which now Circleville Herald Editor Emily Moore was the sports editor. Starting in 2019, my byline has been in various other publications, including The Circleville Herald.
Most recently, I have been reporting for The Logan Daily News as a general news and sports reporter. I miss the Hocking County community and wish nothing but the best for the new reporter, Keri Johnson.
Lastly, I wanted to say that I do not mean to rehash my history as a young athlete. The last thing I want to be is a washed-up guy who dreams of playing again. Instead, I want to assure our readers that I understand what it’s like to have just your name in the newspaper. The feeling of being recognized for your hard work, dedication and dream chasing is something that can only be described as priceless.
Moving forward, I want to work with local community members and those who have a pulse on the county sporting scene. I am most excited to see these young athletes of all backgrounds compete and hopefully one day — document them as champions.
Alright, enough about me. Let’s get to work.