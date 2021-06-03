MUNCIE, Ind. — For local athletes, the chance to play at the next level is an aspiration many attempt to reach, but only some have the chance to etch their names in stone, cementing them in the history and record books. For a former Lady Viking, her dominance inside the collegiate circle gave her an opportunity to do just that.
In mid-May of the 2021 NCAA college softball season, Ball State senior closer Alyssa Rothwell made history after winning inside the circle against the University of Buffalo Bulls, breaking the NCAA record for saves with 33 in her career.
The record was held previously by former Mississippi State Bulldog Kellie Wilkerson (32 saves) after she broke it in the 2002 season, now assistant coach at Portland State University.
“Breaking the record means a lot to me,” Rothwell told The Circleville Herald. “I’ve spent my whole life dedicated toward softball.”
The Cardinals won on the road against the Bulls in a 6-4 victory on May 15, with Rothwell striking out three batters, including the last one of the game — registering her 33rd career save.
“In that moment, I felt like everything I had worked for my whole life finally paid off,” Rothwell described. “Starting this journey, I never would have thought that I would be an NCAA record holder. It was a good closing chapter to my [softball] career.”
In the softball and baseball world, a save is given to a team’s relief pitcher who finishes the game for the winning side. Rothwell tied with Wilkerson after finishing off Western Michigan earlier on May 8 with the final score being 17-11.
In the double-header matchup against the University of Buffalo, after the senior recorded her 33rd save — fifth in the 2021 season for her — Rothwell was swarmed by a conclave of fellow Cardinals who met the graduate student near the circle, congratulating her as the new college Division I record holder.
The daughter of Jim and Terry Rothwell, the newly appointed collegiate-record holder got her start like many young athletes; watching members of her family go on to play at the next level. Her father, Jim, also played football for the Boston University Terriers.
In high school, it became clear that Rothwell was destined to play at the next level as she went on to collect several accolades for the Teays Valley Lady Vikings. The Ashville standout earned four varsity letters under coach Brenna Giesige, as well as earning a second team All-State honor as a junior recording a 1.80 ERA and 189 strikeouts that season.
“My softball journey was far from easy,” Rothwell commented. “There were a lot of people who doubted me along the way and sometimes I almost let them win. Ultimately I chose to use that to push me to get better.”
Notably, her biggest accomplishment came in the form of an eighth-inning walk-off home run in the OHSAA Division I State Championship game, helping the 21-seeded Lady Vikings win a fanciful state title. Inside the circle, she seemingly shutdown the, at the time, undefeated Lebanon High School by allowing one hit and striking out seven Lady Warriors.
“My favorite memory at Teays Valley was my junior year tournament run,” Rothwell said. “We didn’t have the best start to our season. We were the 21st seed and nobody thought we would make it out of district semifinals except for us. All the teams we faced were some of the best teams in Central Ohio.”
Rothwell’s talent inside the circle was enough to bring the Lady Vikings back to a state championship game her senior year. However, Teays Valley finished with a 25-7 record after losing in the title game.
“Playing softball at Teays Valley started shaping me into the player I have become,” Rothwell explained. “We had expectations for ourselves and each other. We always made sure to hold each other to those expectations.”
In addition to her decorated high school athletic career, Rothwell also assisted the Beverly Bandits 18U team to achieve an ASU/USA National Championship in 2015.
Rothwell graduated in December of 2020 with a degree in early childhood education at Ball State. The NCAA granted her one additional year of eligibility after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic rocked the college and professional sports world.
In college, other than being a record holder, Rothwell leaves Ball State with many more accolades. In 2019, she was named the NCAA Statistical Champion after she recorded a remarkable 14 saves — a Ball State and Mid-Atlantic Conference single season record — and led the nation and tied for the third-most saves in a single season in NCAA Division I history.
Rothwell broke the school’s record for career saves after she achieved 28, which was also enough to break the MAC record as well.
Rothwell reflected on the years spent playing ball in Central Ohio. She contributes her success in the world of softball to the coaches that trained her.
“The three coaches that helped me the most were Rona Dorsey, Dan Buelow and Randy Moziejko,” Rothwell noted. “They all helped me in different ways to form me into the player I became going into college. I definitely wouldn’t have made it to where I am without them.”
In addition to her coaching mentors, Rothwell also gave all the praise to the one who sat on a bucket to catch for her; her father, Jim.
“He caught me on a bucket all these years even when I would come home from college for winter break,” Rothwell emphasized. “He took a lot of balls off his shins and even a busted lip at a camp one time just to help me continue getting better. He has always supported me and whatever decisions I wanted to make when it came to softball. My family gave up a lot mentally, physically and financially to get me to where I am and I was so thankful to share the moment of being an NCAA record holder with them when all the work we put in finally paid off.”