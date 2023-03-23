Former Ohio State player talks to Waverly students

Cie Grant, who played linebacker on the Ohio State Buckeyes 2002 National Championship football team, was at Waverly High School, Monday to talk to the students.
Grant did recall his gridiron glory days wearing the Scarlet and Gray, and being drafted in the third round by the New Orleans Saints. But Grant wasn’t there to relive his days on the field.
“Those are all highlights,” Grant said. “That’s not the story. The story is the hard work. The story is the pain. The story is the years, the frustrations, the thoughts. “Why am I even alive? Why am I even here? “
Grant said his love for football began with coming home from church on Sunday and watching the Cleveland Browns. Grant said he was a ball boy for the high school football team all through elementary school.
“I had an an opportunity to see goals and objectives put into place and how coaches communicate with students-athletes and how you have to work together and be a cohesive unit,” Grant said
Grant said he was sure the Waverly students had group projects in class where the students must work with classmates. Grant said that won’t be easy because “we’re all built differently. We all have our thoughts, our situations.”
Grant told the students to embrace that opportunity because in the “real world” that is what the “real world” is going to be like. Grant told the students they will have to work with people and it’s a great opportunity to sharpen their skills.
“That’s what makes this world go around — it’s people,” Grant said. “That’s what it’s all about — working together.”
Grant explained going into high school he was on a “natural high.” Grant said, there were expectations, athletically when he came into high school. One of his goals was to play varsity as a freshman.
“I was all out of order,” Grant said. “I had the athletic ability and I had all of that down, but in school my grades were terrible.”
Grant said that he did things backwards. He explained that he had senior year during his freshman year. What he meant he was on the varsity squad and hanging with all these 17 and 18 year olds.
“We were out partying, having a good time,” Grant said. “We’d get in our trucks, go out and there would be different parties going on. I’m living it up as a freshman.
“My parents were frustrated with me. My grades were terrible and I’m talking about terrible to the point where my dad said, ‘Son, if that’s the best you can do academically, you might as well stay home. We have stuff you can do here around the house. It doesn’t take you being present at school to get those type of grades.’”
Grant said his parents, and parents in general, try to keep you from a lot of the pitfalls they had in life.
“You know how it is with parents. They could be you telling you right, but you don’t hear it,” Grant said.
Grant told the students if someone tells you something, you might be like “Did I hear something?” But if it comes from parents you are just thinking, “They’re on (to) me about something else.”
“My grades were terrible that whole first year,” Grant said. “But I was scoring touchdowns. Basketball came around and I was ballin’. When track came around, this little fast freshman was now running track. So I was excelling in sports. I was excelling socially. But why I was at school was to learn and become educated — I was failing miserably.”
Grant remembered telling his mother that it was fine and he had three more years of high school.
“The only person I was BSing at that time ended up being myself,” Grant said. “I thought I was BSing my parents, the teachers, my coaches. I was making a darn fool out of myself.”
One day a letter came to Grant’s high school with a big orange “T” on the return address stamp. Grant said he wasn’t thinking about it because he hated academics.
“The only reason I was trying in (high) school was to stay eligible. That’s jacked up too,” Grant said. “My parents had a standard that was different from the school’s.”
Grant said he always hovered around the minimum GPA required to be eligible to play sports. During basketball season. Grant said his parents told him that when his grades came in if they weren’t good, ‘change was coming.’
“When I got my report card I was just glad I was eligible. I was just glad I could still play,” Grant said. “I got a rude awakening. My parents said ‘You are ineligible, because you didn’t meet the standard we asked you to have.’”
In his junior year, Grant went on a visit to Michigan State University and met with then Michigan State head coach Nick Saban. Grant thought it was a great trip, and toward the end of the visit Grant and his parents were sitting in Saban’s office. Coach Saban was telling Grant, ‘You can be this and you can be that, but it will never happen.’ It was because Saban had looked at his transcripts, and said he wasn’t sure there was hope for Grant.
“My parents were looking at me, and this wasn’t the first I had heard this, but it hit that day.” Grant said. “The coaches came up with a plan to get me back on track. With the plan they rolled out, there were no breaks. I was going to go for the next two years until I graduated. That’s how much I messed up.”
Grant was taking freshman and junior classes as a junior to catch himself up and had to go to summer school. Grant said he had two weeks of summer break, then it was summer school, and it was miserable. His senior year, Grant was taking some of the same classes that his brother, who was a sophomore, was taking.
“I missed my senior trip with all my classmates. You don’t get that back,” Grant said. “I had messed up to the point I had to be in school.”
Grant said he finally got all his grades together, got his ACT and SAT scores that he needed and was able to accept a full athletic scholarship to The Ohio State University.
Grant’s grades again were terrible. He had to get a 4.0 just to stay eligible at Ohio State. He got kicked off scholarship. Grant said his mom had to come to the university and talk to the dean and beg for him to get a second chance. Grant took advantage and re-earned his scholarship.
“If you’re a dreamer in this room, keep dreaming. You can be anything you want to be and I know that sounds cliche, but that’s God’s honest truth,” Grant said. “You put your mind to it, go get it.”
Grant was asked at the end of the speech, “Which game was bigger, Michigan or the national championship?” Without hesitation he answered, “Michigan, there is no national title without Michigan.”
Bret Bevens is editor of the News-Watchman.