LONDON — Four Aces earn their right to attend the Division III district tournament after competing in the sectional tournament held at Madison-Plains High School last Saturday.
Starting out the day for the Aces at 106 pounds, first seeded Jacob Durr went all the way to the finals pinning every challenger that came his way. In his last match, Durr pinned Gabe Rhodes of West Jefferson in the first period — ending his day in first place for his team.
Next at the 138-pound weight class, Luke Herron would pin his way to the semifinals; both coming in the first periods. The Ace would take on Aiden Aiello of Bishop Ready, but would lose to the Silver Knight at the end of three periods with a 13-6 decision.
At 152 pounds, Grant Guiller went on to lose his first match against Tigran Bdoyan of Columbus Academy by a 12-9 decision. Suffering a first-round loss, Guiler would wrestle back to compete for third place. Sure enough, Guiler would have another shot at defeating the Viking just three matches prior. The Ace would end the day in fourth place after getting pinned by Bdoyan in midway through the second period.
Lastly at 195 pounds, Kaleb Steinmetz would finish the day atop his bracket defeating all his opponents by pin.
The four Aces are set to compete in the Division III District Tournament at Coshocton High School this weekend.