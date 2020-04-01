Logan Elm coach Jake Daniels always talks to his wrestlers about “controlling the controllable”.
And that message was especially needed last Thursday when the Ohio High School Athletic Association officially canceled the state individual wrestling tournament after postponing it two weeks earlier due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The cancellation brought to an end the season of five Pickaway County wrestlers, but four of them are slated to return to continue their high school careers next season.
“It obviously stinks for Cole and the other county wrestlers to not have that experience of wrestling in the state tournament, walking out of the tunnel and competing in that environment, because it’s one of those experiences you remember for the rest of your life,” Daniels said. “It was obviously a difficult situation and no one wanted to cancel the tournament, but the coronavirus forced the OHSAA’s hand in order to protect everyone’s health.
“That’s one of those situations that you just don’t have control over and I talked to Cole during the two weeks the tournament was postponed and again after it was canceled about controlling the controllable.”
Renier entered the tournament with a 25-19 record and proceeded to win five matches over two weeks to eventually finish fourth in the Division II Claymont district at 113 pounds to become a first-time state qualifier. Renier finished the year with a 30-22 mark.
“We changed districts this season and went from wrestling in Wilmington to Claymont and it was a tougher overall district,” Daniels said. “Out of all of our wrestlers, we felt like Logan (Laux) and Cole had the best brackets that weren’t quite as deep as the other weights. Cole wrestled well and did what he needed to in order to qualify for state.”
Daniels said he was pleased with Renier’s approach during the postponement and hopes that leads into a solid offseason heading into Renier’s senior season.
“Cole obviously didn’t have access to our facilities to keep in shape with school being closed, but he did a great job of managing his weight, working out cardio wise and also lifting to stay in shape. He really approached it well,” Daniels said. “We’re going to talk about what he wants to do weight wise during the offseason and at what weight he wants to wrestle at next season. All you can do is make the most of the situation you are in. Cole had a good tournament and is a returning state qualifier and he has an opportunity to build off that going into next season.”
Like Renier, Westfall’s Josey Kelly had earned his first spot in the state tournament by finishing as a district runner-up in the Division III Heath District at 182 pounds.
“Going back to the seventh-grade, one of the things that really stands out about Josey is he’s an internal motivator,” Westfall coach William Breyer said. “When he qualified for state, I was jumping up and down and congratulated Josey and he just made a joke and then walked off the mat.
“Josey celebrated some later, but he is the type of kid who doesn’t show his emotion on the mat in front of people.”
Kelly finished the season with a 36-4 and is slated to return for his senior season.
“Josey is an incredible worker, so I know he’s going to get after it and build off what he did this season,” Breyer said. “Josey is such a hard worker that I had to beg him during the tournament to concentrate on just wrestling, because he was also going in for football lifting. That’s the type of motor that he has and the type of young man that Josey is.”
Like his county counterparts, Teays Valley coach Todd Nace was hoping that sophomore Zander Graham and freshman Gunner Havens would get to wrestle in the Schott, but is looking ahead at the future for both grapplers.
“Both Zander and Gunner came up through our biddy program, their parents have been involved in coaching and I was just excited for them to qualify for state as I was when my kids qualified,” Nace said. “That’s how we’ve been doing things for 29 years, watching these kids grow up and getting attached to them as they eventually turn into young men.
“Zander and Gunner are both smart kids who have 3.9 and 3.7 GPAs, respectively, so they know what they want and they’re also willing to put the work in. They both went to the Junior Olympics and did the freestyle we wanted them to do and both medaled. That type of work in the offseason prepares them to have success during the season.”
Graham became a two-time state qualifier by finishing as a Division I Hilliard Darby district runner-up at 126 pounds.
“We were expecting big things from Zander after he qualified for state as a freshman and we got exactly what we expected,” Nace said. “He was a leader on our team and, again, he really sets a positive example by how hard he works to condition and then going over last spring time to work out with the Lancaster kids.
“He moved up two weight classes from 113 to 126 this season and it worked to let his body grow and become stronger instead of trying to cut to 120. He really handled the sectional and district competition up through the district final, where he wrestled hard against Logan Agin from Lancaster, who is a four-time state qualifier and three-time state placer.”
Graham finished the season with a 34-5 record.
Nace expects Graham to jump two more weight classes to wrestle at 138 pounds for his junior season.
“The biggest thing when a wrestler jumps a couple of weight classes is to get stronger and also be mentally prepared for it,” Nace said. “Zander’s wrestling ability is obviously pretty good and he did a good job of those other things for this season and I’m sure he’ll do them again going into his junior year. I’m really excited for what’s in store for Zander and we’ve set out some goals for the future.”
Havens had a banner freshman season, finishing with a 38-5 record and taking third at the Hilliard Darby district to qualify for the state tournament.
“Gunner had a great freshman year and I’m really excited for what the future holds for him,” Nace said. “When you look back at his wins, around 32 of them were by pins this season, and that’s just impressive.”
Nace discussed Havens’ future entering his sophomore season.
“He wrestled at 98 pounds last summer and eventually built up to around 108 during this season,” Nace said. “Looking ahead to next year, he’s going to grow into a big 106-pounder and split his time between 106 and 113.
“We want both Zander and Gunner to make a push for the podium next season and get as high as they can on it.”
The Vikings are expecting to build off their Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship from this season with six league champion wrestlers back in the fold.
“We have some exciting times ahead of us with all of the kids coming back, the leadership we have from our kids in the room and also adding 8-10 kids who will be freshmen next school year,” Nace said. “Liam Wilson (40-10) was a state alternate at 195 pounds and Joey Thurston (33-10) had a solid freshman season at heavyweight and finished sixth at district. Most of the kids who finished ahead of Joey graduated.”