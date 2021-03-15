ASHVILLE — Teay’s Valley’s Cheer and Competition Team took home two additional state titles back to Ashville this past weekend as part of the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators Game Day and Division II Building 2021 State Championships.

Trending Recipe Videos


 
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments