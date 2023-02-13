featured Four Teays Valley Seniors Sign Letters of Intent By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ben France, Matt Farmer, Jerry O’Dell, and Gunner Havens smile just before signing a National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHVILLE – Last week four seniors from Teays Valley signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their athletic careers in college.Ben France signed to continue his baseball career at Malone University.Matt Farmer signed to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level at Marietta College.Jerry O’Dell signed his Letter of Intent to run cross country and track at Shawnee State University.Gunner Havens signed to continue his wrestling career at Kent State University. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Postal Service Education Baseball Sports Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes