Four Teays Valley Viking boys qualified for the highly competitive Division I Central District championship. Parker Hamilton qualified in the 200 IM and the 100 Fly among the field of 474 boys. He was joined by Mason Koch, Dallas Moore and Nate Reynard on the 200 and 400 Free Relays. Nearly all of the Viking swimmers swam times that were their personal best.
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 6th in the 200 IM (2:05) and 9th in the 100 Fly (56.35)
Mason Koch – 19th in the 200 Free (2:04) and 20th in the 500 Free (5:43)
Nate Reynard – 31st in the 50 Free (25.66) and 33rd in the 100 Free (57.71)
Harrison Mohr – 31st in the 100 Back (1:16) and 38th in the 50 Free (27.10)
Nathan Chapman – 35th in the 500 Free (7:26) and 36th in the 100 Breast (1:28)
Dallas Moore – 36th in the 50 Free (26.70)
Justin Ammeter – 37th in the 100 Back (1:25) and 47th in the 200 Free (3:00)
Noah Brister – 39th in the 100 Free (1:02) and 42nd in the 50 Free (28.24)
Bishoy Mouris – 46th in the 200 Free (2:57) and 49th in the 100 Free (1:11)
200 Free Relay – Hamilton, Moore, Reynard and Koch came in 13th (1:42)
400 Free Relay – Hamilton, Moore, Reynard and Koch placed 13th (3:52)
Girls Results
Logan Fields – 17th in the 200 Free (2:10) and 18th in the 500 Free (5:59)
Cj Arledge – 20th in the 100 Breast (1:18) and 31st in the 50 Free (28.72)
Cassie Feyh – 52nd in the 500 Free (34.61) and 54th in the 100 Free (1:21)
Julie Chabot – 37th in the 100 Back (1:24) and 51st in the 50 Free (33.80
200 Free Relay – Arledge, Feyh, Chabot and Fields came in 15th (2:05)
400 Free Relay – Fields, Feyh, Chabot and Arledge placed 13th (4:40)
The Central District championship will be held at The Ohio State University on Thursday.