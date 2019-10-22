The District 14 Coaches Association, representing the western half of the Southeast District, recently released its volleyball honors.
Circleville’s Kenzie McConnell was first-team in Division II, and Circleville’s Alli Nungester and Mariah Kemp and Logan Elm’s Kaiya Elsea were all named honorable mention.
Westfall’s Kristin Phillips made first-team in Division III, Josie Williams was second-team and Marissa Mullins was honorable mention.
The Mustangs won the Scioto Valley Conference championship and play Wednesday against Minford in a district semifinal inside Waverly High School.
In girls golf, Westfall’s Maddi Shoults was first-team Southeast District in Division II, Ella Seeley and Elizabeth Hart were both second-team and Emily Cook was honorable mention.
Westfall’s Kevin Shoults was named district coach of the year.
The Mustangs won a district championship and finished 11th in the state tournament.
In boys golf, Circleville’s Austin Hulse and Logan Elm’s Jaren Stover received honorable mention in the Southeast District in Division II and Teays Valley’s Ayden Gillilan was honorable mention in the Central District in Division I.
District honors in both volleyball and girls golf were voted on by the coaches of the district.