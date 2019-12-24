PICKERINGTON — With the biggest backyard in Circleville, Jay Sharrett quickly realized his future would be sports related.
“I grew up right at the entrance of Ted Lewis Park and I’ve always bragged that I had the biggest yard in town,” he said. “Having that type of an athletic field, my friends would come over and we’d play wiffle ball, football and just about every other sport imaginable.
“That’s where sports kinda connected with me and football connected with me even more. Growing up in that environment and having the type of coaches I had in junior high and high school at Circleville, that’s when I knew I eventually wanted to get into coaching growing up.”
The rest is history.
Sharrett, a 1984 Circleville alumnus, is in the midst of a Hall of Fame career as head football coach at Pickerington Central, having led the Tigers to their second Division I state championship in three years earlier this month with a 21-14 win over Cincinnati Elder.
Roundtown roots
Sharrett was a wing back, defensive back and kicker during his playing days for the Tigers under Hall of Fame head coach Larry Cook, who Sharrett credited as a mentor.
“Being a wing back is kinda an unheralded position where you really learn about teamwork. You block and block and block and then once in awhile you get to run the football on a counter,” Sharrett said. “It’s been 35 years since I played for Coach Cook, but the lessons he taught us about organization, teamwork and getting the most out of your players have stayed with me and are cores of the program we have here at Pickerington Central.”
Dave Truex, who was an assistant on Cook’s football staff in addition to being head coach in baseball, reflected on working with Sharrett in both sports and the intangibles he believed would lead Sharrett into coaching.
“Jay was one of those kids who was interested in the game and would hang around and soak in anything Coach Cook or one of our other coaches would tell him,” he said. “Jay was a good, not great athlete, but his hard work and willingness to listen allowed him to maximize the ability he had.
“With Jay’s competitive nature and his love of the game, I figured that would eventually carry him into coaching.”
Luke McConnell was Sharrett’s next door neighbor on the north side of Ted Lewis Park and a fellow 1984 Circleville alumnus. McConnell often joined Sharrett for pickup games growing up and went on to be a teammate in high school on the baseball team.
“Jay and I basically grew up in the park playing football, basketball, baseball and you could see through that experience and going on to play together in high school that he was competitive, had a pretty good attention to detail and was driven to the successful,” McConnell said. “I remember watching a Pickerington Central game on television when A.J. Trapasso, who went on to punt at Ohio State, played tailback for him.
“It was a key play in the game where everyone thought he was going to run the football and instead he calls a 50-yard bomb. I just kinda laughed and thought that’s how he drew it up when we played by the tennis courts in the park.”
Following his graduation from Circleville, Sharrett enrolled at Capital University, where he played football and baseball and graduated with a degree in secondary education.
“I played for Roger Welsh at Capital and he was my other mentor growing up. We won the conference championship during my senior year,” Sharrett said. “I saw how he ran a program and, when you look at our offense and defense at Pickerington Central, it’s basically a mixture of what I learned under Coach Cook at Circleville and Coach Welsh at Capital.”
From red to purple Tiger stripes
Sharrett’s coaching career got off to an inauspicious start after he graduated from Capital. He was a substitute teacher for two years and served as an assistant at Whitehall, where the Rams turned in a 1-19 record.
“My career didn’t exactly get off to a flying start, but I was very fortunate to run into one of my old junior high coaches at Circleville,” Sharrett said. “He told me there was an open position at Pickerington and put me into contact with a person and I got the job.”
Sharrett started out as an assistant coach on the freshman team at Pickerington and eventually moved up the depth chart to coach defensive backs on the varsity staff and then served as defensive coordinator under Hall of Fame coach Jack Johnson.
Johnson retired at Pickerington following the 2002 season, with Sharrett succeeding him as head coach. In 2003, the district split into two high schools with the original Pickerington High School taking the name of Pickerington Central and the new high school being dubbed Pickerington North.
“There were a couple of things I took from Coach Johnson and tried to emulate,” Sharrett said. “First, Coach Johnson had a saying of just do it. If the field needed to be lined, you did it. If the weight room needed more weights, you had a fundraiser and got it done. He didn’t complain about something, he went out and got it done.
“The other thing was how he worked with his assistants. He would allow you to grow as an assistant and talk to him about ideas the team could do. He’d take some of those ideas and leave others for another time.”
Sharrett has built on the sound foundation Johnson left for him and turned Pickerington Central into one of the top Division I programs in the state. During his tenure, Sharrett has guided the Tigers to 14 Ohio Capital Conference championships, seven regional titles, two state runner-up finishes and two state championships in 2017 and 2019.
“Jay does it the right way,” said McConnell, who has been a head coach in basketball and golf. “He loves to win and wants to be successful, but he also knows our first task is developing kids and turning them into young men so they can be successful in life.”
Sharrett cited a number of variables that have led the Tigers to posting an astounding record of 179-35 during his tenure, beginning with his players.
“When you spend time around Pickerington Central one thing is pretty apparent and that’s our kids love to play football,” he said. “They want to put in the extra work and go the extra mile it takes to be successful, and they have a high energy when they’re working out, practicing or playing a game. It all starts with winter workouts and carries over to the spring, summer and into the season.
“The other part of it is working to develop our players into young men that will go on to raise families and have careers. I always tell our players that one day they’re going to be a dad and will have to go downstairs and fix the hot water tank when one of their daughters’ yell that there isn’t any hot water.”
Sharrett also credited the continuity of his coaching staff and their dedication to the program.
“Jeff Lomonico has been my defensive coordinator since I took over for Coach Johnson. I run the offense and he runs the defense, and we’ve formed a strong friendship,” he said. “Guys like Ryan Daugherty and Dave Bristle have also been with me since the beginning.
“Our coaching staff is very dedicated to our players and doing things the right way. To have as many guys as I’ve had with me year-after-year is unusual in high school football. I’ve been very fortunate.”
As Sharrett has taken the Pickerington Central Tigers to new heights, he’s also continued to cherish his friendships and memories from his days as a Circleville Tiger.
“I grew up with a group of friends and a number of them still come to our games and support me,” he said. “I’ve also made new friends from Circleville. We opened the season in Atlanta this season and someone from Circleville was in town and came to watch the game.
“I’ve been fortunate to teach and coach football here at Pickerington Central and have a lot of support from our community, but I still treasure the support I have from Circleville. At heart, I’m still that same guy who was playing sports in Ted Lewis Park growing up.”