INDIANAPOLIS – University of Indianapolis (UIndy) softball's Melissa Frost, a 1993 Logan Elm graduate, won her 700th career game as an NCAA head coach Sunday afternoon after her Greyhounds picked up a pair of victories over visiting Quincy University.
The daughter of William and Marilyn Frost current has her team at 17-2 on the season and are currently ranked 11th in Division II of the NCAA.
The 11th-ranked Hounds (17-2, 8-0 GLVC) handed the Hawks losses of 4-2 and 8-0, with senior first baseman Gianni Iannantone providing three extra-base hits on the day and freshman pitcher Kenzee Smith delivering another shutout from the circle. UIndy has now won 10 consecutive games.
GAME 1 | UIndy 4, QU 2
The Hawks struck first with two runs in the top of the first, putting the Hounds behind for the first time in six games. The predicament did not last long, however, as UIndy managed a three spot in the bottom half of the first and didn't look back.
Senior Brooke Montgomery sparked the rally with a leadoff double, while a Emily O'Connor single, two Hawks fielding errors and a wild pitch fanned the flames.
Meanwhile, senior starter Hallie Waters settled in to pitch a complete game for her ninth win of the season. After escaping a bumpy first inning, the Boonville, Ind., native would go on to retire the game's final 14 batters, fanning 10 and walking only one.
GAME 2 | UIndy 8, QU 0 (5 innings)
Freshman sensation Kenzee Smith (7-0) was once again masterful in the circle. The Indy product tossed her fourth consecutive shutout, holding the Hawks to just two hits. She has not allowed an earned run in 31 1/3 innings.
Smith got more than enough run support in the very first inning, as Iannantone sent one up into the jet stream for a three-run blast, scoring Montgomery and Kamrie Foster.
Iannantone would later add an RBI double and Haylie Foster chipped in a two-run single, both in the fourth inning.
The Greyhounds hit the road next weekend with doubleheaders at Southern Indiana (April 2) and Missouri-St. Louis (April 3).