INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Indianapolis softball team headed by coach Melissa Frost, a Logan Elm alumna, received several season awards and accolades after concluding their 48-8 season.
Back in March of this year, The Circleville Herald reported how Frost recorded her 700th win as a NCAA head softball coach. Nearing the post season at that point, Frost detailed that she hoped to “keep winning” as she thought back her career as a head coach.
After earning their 13th straight NCAA tournament appearance along with a DII regional final appearance, UIndy’s softball team were solidified as the No. 11 ranked team in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II Poll; released in early June.
The No. 11 ranking marks the team’s eighth appearance in the final coaching poll and the highest rank since 2016 when the program finished No. 5. The program was featured in all 15 weekly polls this past season, reaching a high point at No. 5 during a three-week stretch in April.
Boasting a satisfying team record, the coaching staff also earned their own accolades, spear-headed by Frost. According to UIndy, Frost, assistant coach Ben Ferrell and graduate assistants Jenny Behan and Elyse Petrie were voted in as the DII Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year — awarded by the NFCA.
This past season, the coaching staff also guided the Greyhounds to another Great Lakes Valley Conference title beating the McKendree Bearcats in early May with the final score 16-2 — 11 points coming within the first inning.
UIndy saw much success this past season in Division II collegiate action as the team produced 25 consecutive wins in one stretch which the school claimed was the longest of the season for DII. As the 2021 season concluded, the Greyhounds put together the program’s third highest winning percentage (.852).
Following the announcement of the coaching staff’s awards, the Greyhound roster saw eight All-Conference players, four All-Region members and three All-Americans. Greyhound’s Hallie Waters was awarded the GLVC and the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year while fellow teammate Kenzie Smith was the NFCA DII Freshman of the Year recipient. Senior first baseman Gianni Iannantone was named the GLVC player of the year while also being tabbed as an All-American Honorable Mention — Waters named a Third-Team All-American and Smith awarded First-Team All-American.