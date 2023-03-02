Sophomore Gavin Hoover is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last weekend at the Division II Sectional Tournament, Hoover pinned his first opponent in 1:21 and his second opponent in 3:50. In his final match he beat his opponent 16-0 on a technical fall. The 16-0 win clinched Hoover’s Sectional Title in the 126-weight class and he qualified for the District Tournament.
Hoover started wrestling when he was in fifth grade. His high school coach, Jake Daniels, said his work ethic is what stands out the most and it’s what’s made him who he is today. Daniels also talked about how Hoover is a leader.
“He’s more of a leader by example for the rest of the team. He shows up every day and works hard.”
Hoover said his favorite part of wrestling is winning a match.
“The best part of wrestling is when you win a match, and you get your hand raised.”
His favorite memory from his time on the team is from his freshman year when he beat a senior to win a Mid-State League (MSL) Title.
Hoover also talked about how he felt during the Sectional Tournament.
“I was pretty excited because I was seeded first and had a pretty good chance at winning it.”
Hoover loves wrestling but admits it’s not an easy sport.
“Wrestling is a very difficult sport physically and mentally.”
Gavin also answered some fun questions:
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Cereal
Q: Favorite TV show?
A: Duck Dynasty
Q: Favorite candy?
A: Sour gummy worms
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Nick Chubb
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a match?
A: I wear the same socks every tournament
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: To become a firefighter
Q: Do you have any plans to continue wrestling after high school? If so, where would you like to go?
A: If I got the chance to wrestle at the collegiate level, I would take that chance. I would love to wrestle at any college if the chance was given to me.