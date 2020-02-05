With a background of coaching football and boys basketball, Steve Kalinoski wanted to take a different approach when he took over the Circleville girls program for the 2005-06 season.
“I had never coached girls before I took over here at Circleville. After coaching boys basketball and being a football coach for a long time, I felt like I wanted to start with toughening up our kids,” he said. “In our very first practice, we put a mat out there on the floor and practiced taking charges.
“I remember a drill where my oldest daughter Katelyn accidently cracked her head and needed staples. That’s where we started, because you need to be tough if you want to play good defense.”
Fast forward to 2020 and, now in his second stint of leading the Tigers, Kalinoski credits his players and coaches with helping to maintain the foundation of being a defense-minded team.
“I’ve been fortunate through the years to have good kids to coach and good coaches around me,” Kalinoski said. “Brian Bigam took charge of our defense for five years and then later we worked together when I was his assistant.
“Over the last several seasons, Evan Callihan has been with us and he has taken charge of the defense. It’s important to have that type of sound structure.”
Kalinoski went on to discuss the work ethic that blends with the toughness to play defense.
“Our girls take pride in the drills we do during practice, like boxing out and a number of other things we work on, but another important component is how hard they work in the weight room, lifting three-days-a-week during the summer and then the girls who aren’t playing a fall sport continue to lift with us during those months,” he said. “Our five seniors we have — Brie Kendrick, Meghan Davis, Tori Bircher, Peyton Perini and Sidney Gray — have become a lot stronger since their freshmen year and that helps with the physicality of the game.”
As the Tigers look to secure a perfect regular-season if they can defeat Amanda-Clearcreek on Friday, much of that success can be traced back to a defense that allows a paltry 31.9 points per game.
“We work really well together, rotating well and (switching) when we need to,” Perini said. “It all goes back to working on our communication in practice and doing a good job of helping each other.”
Perini is one of the top defenders on the Tigers and often works with junior guard Jaylah Captain in defending the opposition’s top guard.
“I run cross country in the fall, so I come into the season in pretty good shape and I think that helps with my speed of being quick, moving my feet and staying in good position on defense,” Perini said.
The Tigers are often able to use their defense to generate turnovers and get out in transition, averaging 8.2 steals per game.
Captain has a unique perspective about the Tigers’ defense. She played her first two seasons at Teays Valley before moving to Circleville for her junior season.
She discussed the height advantage the Tigers have in the post with Davis, a 6-foot-1 senior, and six-foot junior Kenzie McConnell, along with other features of the defense.
“It was difficult trying to drive to the basket when we played Circleville,” she said. “This is a good defensive team that pressures the ball really well and works to deny passes.
“We’re also good at helpside defense. You know if your person gets by you that we have Kenzie McConnell and Meghan Davis behind us, and I know they have my back.”
The Tigers have out-rebounded every opponent they’ve played this season and average 21 defensive rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.
“Meghan and I work on shutting down the other team’s post and that allows our guards to stay out on the shooters and play hard against them,” McConnell said. “It also helps our guards to know that we’re behind them in case a player gets by them. We can challenge and alter shots.
“We also work hard on limiting the touches of the teams we play and limit them to one shot on most possessions.”
The Tigers set a number of goals entering the season, one of which was to hold teams under 30 points a game.
“We’ve held teams under 30 points nine times so far this season and every time we do that Brie Kendrick leads us in a chant after the game,” Kalinoski said. “That’s something our kids look forward to.”
Kalinoski led the Tigers to a pair of district championships during his first stint leading the program and knows for this team to match or exceed the Casse (Mogan) West-era teams, it will start on defense.
“We haven’t had a lot of close games this season (the Tigers average margin of victory is 25.3 points), but that changes when you get deeper into the tournament and the teams you play continue to get tougher,” he said. “That’s why defense is so important, because when you get in lower scoring games you need to be able to get stops in crunch time.”