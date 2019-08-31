The Teays Valley boys golf team finished third on Saturday in the Bexley Invitational at the Westchester Golf Club.
Mariemont won the invitational with 293, followed by Bexley (301) and the Vikings (317)
"This was a team season-low score for us and I feel our players are starting to find a groove that is good for them and for us as a team," Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said.
Senior Ayden Gillilan was runner-up medalist with a new program record round of 68.
"I'm very pleased with where Ayden is at right now, his work he put in during the summer is really paying off," Barnett said. "His round included an Eagle and three birdies with only one bogey.
"He is beginning to strike the ball really well and his short game is starting to round into shape."
JD Lathem posted a season-low score of 82 to follow Gillilan, Kyle Wingo turned in a scorecard of 83 and Adam Benschoter contributed an 84.
"JD is playing well right now. Here is another young man that put a lot of time in during the offseason and starting to reap the benefits of his work," Barnett said. "He hit a lot of fairways and greens, which helped him score."
Also playing for the Vikings was Eli Gregg with 86.
The Vikings travel to the Lancaster Country Club on Thursday for the third Mid-State League Buckeye Division match of the season.