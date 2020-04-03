Normally Grant Gilliland would be preparing to coach the Mid-Ohio Pumas Class of 2021 in the opening weekend of AAU basketball.
But these aren’t normal times with the COVID-19 pandemic altering virtually every aspect of life.
Gilliland decided to adjust to the new reality by posting a series of ball-handling videos on his Twitter feed (@ggilliland12) for his AAU team, which would have included Circleville junior Riley Gibson and Teays Valley junior Camden Primmer, to watch along with any other interested basketball player.
“A lot of kids reached out to me about posting ball-handling workouts on social media, so they could continue to workout at home,” Gilliland said. “I wanted my AAU kids to work on their ball-handling to stay in practice, but it’s also for the larger area and anyone else who is interested in working out at home.”
Gilliland, who coached junior varsity boys basketball at Teays Valley this past season and before that was an assistant boys basketball coach at New Hope, hosted a series of basketball clinics last summer in Ashville at the village park.
“Putting on those clinics and giving kids an opportunity to work on their skills during the summer really got me going,” Gilliland said. “When I was their age, I was playing pickup games at the park or just shooting the basketball and working on my skills.
“Kids have a lot more things to do now and a lot of them love to play Fortnite (a video game) for hours and hours. I wanted to give them an opportunity to get outside, away from their phone and be able to have fun.”
Gilliland noted he wanted to limit his videos to skills that kids could work on by themselves.
“With the stay-at-home order, I don’t want to broaden it out and have passing or shooting videos that would require kids to have a partner to play with or go to the park if they don’t have a basket at home,” he said. “These videos are designed for them to be able to workout on their own in the driveway and have something to do while everyone is at home with the coronavirus.”
Gilliland will be expanding the videos and tapping the help of Circleville coach Cody Carpenter and Westfall coach Christian Meister.
“Christian and Cody are going to help me out and create some additional workout videos for kids to use,” Gilliland said. “Christian and Cody are two of the more active coaches in Pickaway County on social media, so I appreciate them helping me.
“We want to develop the skills of our own kids we coach, but also help others to make Pickaway County basketball as strong as we can on the court.”
Gilliland discussed eventually adding videos that work on ball-handling with two basketballs.
“That’s the next level I’d like to get to where kids can work on handling two basketballs at a time, but I’m also a little hesitant on that for the kids who own just one basketball,” he said. “For the kids who own two basketballs, it will be something else they can do, but for the kids who own just one basketball then they should continue to use our other videos. You can never practice too much, so both type of videos will be helpful for kids around the county.”
Gilliland became more involved with county basketball by starting Pickaway County Hoops on Twitter that gives game updates from boys basketball games of the county schools, along with Amanda-Clearcreek. He also receives help from Circleville graduate Jacob Rhymer, New Hope grads Isaac Roese and Isaac Gilliland and Westfall grad Hayden Mink.
“That’s been a lot of fun to do and it’s gotten me more involved in Pickaway County basketball,” Gilliland said. “It’s been fun getting to know different kids from around the area and getting to coach some of them in AAU or the 270 Fall League.”