Logan Elm at Westfall

Final score: 58-12 Lady Mustangs

Logan Elm record: 0-1 Next game: Nov. 27 vs. Teays Valley

Westfall record: 1-0 Next game: Nov. 26 at Washington

_____

Circleville vs. West Jefferson

Final score: 52-48 Lady Tigers

Circleville record: 1-1 Next game: Nov. 27 vs. Bloom-Carroll

_____

Teays Valley vs. Big Walnut

Final score: 48-32 Lady Vikings

Teays Valley record: 2-1 Next game: Nov. 27 at Logan Elm

_____

Amanda Clearcreek vs. Fisher Catholic

Final score: 42-37 Lady Irish

Amanda-Clearcreek record: 0-2 Next game: Nov. 27 at Liberty Union

_____

