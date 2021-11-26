Logan Elm at Westfall
Final score: 58-12 Lady Mustangs
Logan Elm record: 0-1 Next game: Nov. 27 vs. Teays Valley
Westfall record: 1-0 Next game: Nov. 26 at Washington
_____
Circleville vs. West Jefferson
Final score: 52-48 Lady Tigers
Circleville record: 1-1 Next game: Nov. 27 vs. Bloom-Carroll
_____
Teays Valley vs. Big Walnut
Final score: 48-32 Lady Vikings
Teays Valley record: 2-1 Next game: Nov. 27 at Logan Elm
_____
Amanda Clearcreek vs. Fisher Catholic
Final score: 42-37 Lady Irish
Amanda-Clearcreek record: 0-2 Next game: Nov. 27 at Liberty Union
_____