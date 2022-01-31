CIRCLEVILLE— Tournament draw for girls’ basketball took place on Sunday and two area schools are seeded in the top ten of their divisions.
The Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces are the sixth seed in the central district’s division III, Columbus I bracket. The Lady Aces have two more regular season games to get through before they host the no. 8 seed, Fredericktown, on Feb. 19.
After finishing last season 0-18, the team made huge leaps this year under head coach Tim Leist. When the tournament draw took place, the team held a record of 14-6, with a 7-4 record against conference opponents.
The Circleville Lady Tigers are the no. 9 seed in their bracket and have earned a bye into the second round for the southeast district’s division II tournament. The Lady Tigers are a much younger team than they were last year and took a hit in their overall record compared to a year ago.
However, led by senior Logan Jones, the Lady Tigers have a solid chance when they face Meigs on Feb. 14 in their first tournament game.
Also in a good spot in the postseason, the Teays Valley Lady Vikings are seeded at no. 14 with their opponent to be either Westerville or Dublin.
The Logan Elm Lady Braves slot in at no. 18 and will face no. 15 Athens on Feb. 10.
The Westfall Lady Mustangs, seeded at no. 29, will also play on Feb. 10. They face no. 4 Fairfield at 7 p.m.