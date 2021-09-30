Wednesday, Sept. 29

• Circleville's Lady Tigers took a tough loss to Fairfield Union's Lady Falcons, 6-0.

In the net for Circleville, Kylie McCain had 11 saves.

• Amanda-Clearcreek's Lady Aces fell in a road match to Hamilton Township, 1-3.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments