Wednesday, Sept. 29
• Circleville’s Lady Tigers took a tough loss to Fairfield Union’s Lady Falcons, 6-0.
In the net for Circleville, Kylie McCain had 11 saves.
• Amanda-Clearcreek’s Lady Aces fell in a road match to Hamilton Township, 1-3.
Thursday, Sept. 30
• Teays Valley defeated Franklin Heights, 10-0. Goals came from Aimee Watson (3), Gabby Wehrlin (3), Brooklyn Herbert (2), Makayla Brill (1) and Ella Jacob (1).
Assists were by Wehrlin, Hannah Good, Kassidy Lange, Kyla Eplin and Kiera Scott, all with one.