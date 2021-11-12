Season record: Third place in the MSL Buckeye/

Cardinal Division

Finishes, awards and honors:

Five members awarded all-MSL honorable mentions:

Presley Hamilton

Shannon O’Malley

Lauren Arledge

Hannah Mills

Destiny Doan

