Season record: Third place in the MSL Buckeye/
Cardinal Division
Finishes, awards and honors:
Five members awarded all-MSL honorable mentions:
Presley Hamilton
Shannon O’Malley
Lauren Arledge
Hannah Mills
Destiny Doan
