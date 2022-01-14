CIRCLEVILLE— Pull out the calendar, there are more sports to add! OHSAA announced they are adding girls’ wrestling and boys’ volleyball to the sports sanctioned by the association.
The OHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously this week to add the two sports to the 26 already under OHSAA administration.
Starting in the 2022-23 school year, the two sports will be classified as emerging sports. Under this classification, girls’ wrestling and boys’ volleyball will be run as fully sanctioned sports, but will need to meet additional requirements under the OHSAA General Sports Regulation 16 in order to reach full status in the future.
Previously, without OHSAA’s involvement, The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association has hosted the girls’ wrestling tournaments since 2020.
Boys’ volleyball has an even longer history in Ohio. The Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association has been hosting its tournament since 1988.
Locally, this decision is set to have a big impact. Westfall High School started a club boys’ volleyball team in spring 2021. Under the direction of head coach Chad Moehl, the club sport played a 10-game schedule in April and May last year.
Westfall Athletic Director Trevor Thomas is pleased with the OHSAA’s decision, however, he acknowledged there are still steps to take at Westfall.
“It is a club and will require the board of education’s approval before it becomes a school sport for Westfall.” Thomas said on Friday.
Though, he was quick to add that the school looks forward to participating in the OHSAA tournament.
In girls’ wrestling, Teays Valley sophomore Ava Miller has been dominating in tournaments this season. Head coach Todd Nace, who also coaches the boys’ wrestling team at Teays Valley, has said in the past that he wants more recognition for girls’ wrestling.
There are still formalities to go through for Teays Valley as well, and OHSAA has also stated they have not nailed down all the details of how they will run tournaments.
Right now though, it’s all smiles for the athletes that will now get the recognition they’ve been working toward.
Also at the OHSAA Board meeting were two more votes on the status of other high school sports. The board voted to move girls’ and boys’ lacrosse from the emerging sports category onto the list of fully recognized sports.
The other topic of discussion on the table for the board was esports. While there are still some who argue about esports classification as a sport, it is clear that it has grown rapidly at both the high school and college level in recent years.
At their most recent meeting, the OHSAA Board committed to finding a partner group that specializes in esports to provide a tournament at the high school level. This move is similar to OHSAA’s new partnership with Varsity Spirit to run sideline cheerleading competitions.