NEWARK — In Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League action, the Ohio Marlins went 1-1 losing to the Richmond Jazz 2-4 Wednesday, but making up for it the following Thursday, beating the Ohio Bison 16-8.
THURSDAY: Marlins 16, Bison 8
In the top of the first inning, the Marlins were quick to get bodies on base. However, the Bison were able to hold defensively, grabbing three outs, leaving two Marlins on.
In the bottom half, the Bison drew blood first, tallying one run. With one out and bases loaded, No. 30 Gavin Thompson’s hit gave No. 21 Tyler Horvat enough room to run in for the Bison’s first run of the contest — Thompson called for the second out of the inning.
After grabbing the third out, the Marlins remained calm in the face of an early Bison lead heading into the top of the second inning. Momentum seemingly shifted to the visiting dugout as the Marlins produced nine runs, taking over the lead by a comfortable margin — Marlins lead 9-1.
After an impressive offensive stand, the Marlins returned on defense in the bottom half of the second, leaving one Bison on after three outs.
In the top of the third inning, Marlins’ No. 4 Tommy Dilz scored another earned after No. 1 Colin Freeman’s fly out toward center field was caught for out number three.
After a scoreless fourth inning by both squads, the Marlins added another run to their score by No. 9 Aiden Lao, after Freeman advanced to first base — Marlins now led 11-1.
Showing some signs of life, the Bison returned on offense, tallying two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the home team made every attempt to challenge the Marlins’ lead.
In the seventh inning, both teams scored two runs, putting the contest at 13-5.
Lao scored another run in the top of the eighth inning with the Bison coming up empty handed in the bottom half.
In the final inning of Thursday’s game, the Marlins stayed vigilant, continuing to put runs on the board. Marlins’ No. 8 Rowan Teran and No. 35 Blake Hence took credit for the pair of runs as the Marlins led the Bison 16-5 heading into the final bottom half.
As Bison’s No. 24 Mitchell Smith stood on second base, No. 34 Gaylen Rutledge stepped into the batter’s box with two outs already counted. Rutledge advanced on a double, putting Smith in prime position to run in for another.
The Bison were able to tally another two earned runs before No. 8 Ryan Callahan was called out, ending the game after nine innings — final score 16-8.
Winning pitcher for the Marlins was No. 19 Francisco Manzano who pitched the most (three innings) in Thursday’s game, allowing for one run on one hit with six strikeouts and four walks.
Losing on the hill for the Bison was No. 18 Logan Bragg who pitched for four innings allowing 10 runs on 10 hits, striking out three and walking five Marlins.
UP NEXT
As of Friday afternoon, ahead of the Marlins’ game against the Xenia Scouts (15-19), the local GLSCL team stands with a record of 8-24. The Marlins have won four out of the last 10 matchups.
The Marlins are schedule to host a double header against the Cincinnati Steam (19-14) Saturday with the first game starting at 2:05 p.m. at Olson Park on Ohio Christian University’s campus. The Ohio Marlins sit last in the South Division and the Steam is ranked in third.
WEDNESDAY: Marlins 2, Jazz 4
Prior to grabbing a much-needed win on Thursday, the Marlins hosted the Richmond Jazz. The Marlins hoped to correct past mistakes after losing to the Hamilton Joes 0-3 in a rescheduled game on Tuesday.
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Marlins took to offense again in the bottom half of the second as Teran stepped at the plate. Teran advanced to first on a 2-2 count with Freeman taking his attempt next.
Thanks to a single by Freeman, Teran shifted into better-scoring position after advancing to third. Lao gave Teran enough time to score the team’s first earned run after hitting a sac fly, taking the lead early at 1-0.
However, the Jazz polished their offensive approach after not seeing a run score in the initial four innings.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Jazz strung together a pair of runs taking the lead over at 2-1. However, Dilz scored another earned run for the Marlins in the bottom half tying the contest at 2-2.
The Jazz scored one run in the eighth and one in the ninth inning, taking over the lead while also remaining solid on the defensive front. At the end, the Jazz surpassed the Marlins with the final score 4-2 Wednesday.
Winning on the mound for the Jazz was No. 20 Patrick Woltemate who pitched for 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Losing pitcher for the Marlins was No. 18 Austin Moberg who pitched for 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with one strikeout and no walks.