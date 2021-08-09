CIRCLEVILLE — As fall sports start to get underway in Pickaway County, local golfers have been making their mark on the green in this week’s boys’ and girls’ golf roundup.
TEAYS VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Six schools participated in the Teays Valley golf invitational on Aug. 5 with the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs coming in first by shooting a team score of 338. Bulldogs’ Michael Whitcraft was medalist for the Bulldogs as he led the team with 77.
Teays Valley showed up in second place finishing shooting 349 as a team. With Faifield Union taking third place (362), the Circleville Tigers took fourth (373), Logan Elm took fifth (387) and the Westfall Mustangs took sixth (435).
CIRCLE K INVITATIONAL
The Westfall Lady Mustangs ventured to EagleSticks Golf Club in Central Ohio for the 2021 Girls Circle K Invitational. Out of the 19 teams invited to compete, the team’s five golfers combined to shoot 312 taking fourth place.
Scores for the Lady Mustang members are as follows; Maddi Shoults (68), Emily Cook (82), Maddie Cook (83), Paige Weiss (79) and Marianna Packer (94).
Shoults was named to the All-Tournament Team with her 68 score along with nine other players from other teams.
LADY FALCON INVITATIONAL
The Lady Mustangs along with the Lady Tigers, Lady Vikings and Lady Braves attended Fairfield Union’s Lady Falcon Invitational held on Aug. 6 at the Pumpkin Vine Golf Course.
Westfall came in second place as a team shooting 329 with Shoults getting named the team’s medalist recording 67 on the day.
The Lady Tigers shot 363 as a team putting them in fourth place with the Lady Vikings coming in sixth (396) and the Lady Braves taking twelfth (450).