WILLIAMSPORT — Circleville, Logan Elm and Westfall competed in the OHSAA Division II Southeast Boys’ District Tournament on Oct. 6. Despite a top 10-team score from Circleville, the season ended for the Pickaway County Teams.
Out of 11 teams and 60 individuals, Circleville took seventh place as a team. Logan Elm had only one representing — Dilon Riffle— and Westfall had Dominick Bush.
Gallia Academy was the first-place team in districts with a team score of 324. Circleville completed their team score with a 359 for seventh.
Individually, Oak Hill had the first-place finisher with Kameron Maple scoring a 74 (36 and 38).
Circleville’s Jack Holcomb ranked in the top 20 by taking 12th place with a 40 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine for a total score of 83.
Teammate Garrett Brooks took spot 23 with a score of 87 (43 and 44), and Logan Elm’s Riffle finished his day in spot 33 with scores of 44 and 45 on the nines for a total of 89.
Circleville’s Michael Fernandez took spot 40 over Westfall’s Bush (94: 48 and 46) in spot 41 with his scores of 45 and 49 for a 94.
Circleville then had Todd Keller in 43rd with a 43 on the front nine and a 52 on the back nine for a 95 total.
Reid Seimetz, of Circleville, finished his day with a 97 for place 51 with scores of 49 and 48.