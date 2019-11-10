AMANDA — It didn’t take Amanda-Clearcreek very long on Saturday to set the tone of a Division V, Region 19 quarterfinal.
In fact, it happened on its first offensive play.
A 61-yard keeper by Peyton Madison foreshadowed the rest of the evening for the Aces in a 41-10 rout of visiting Columbus Academy.
“That big run by Peyton set the tone for us and we just kept going,” Amanda-Clearcreek senior Alex Fairchild said. “We knew once we got to the edge that we could turn those runs into big plays.”
It felt like the good old days for the Aces (9-2), who claimed their 34th postseason victory in the storied history of the program and first since 2009, breaking a five-game skid in the playoffs.
And like those previous playoff wins, the Aces turned to their ground game to help set the tone.
Amanda-Clearcreek finished the night with 451 yards rushing and averaged a staggering 10.3 yards per carry. Madison consumed 200 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and Fairchild covered 173 yards on 14 totes with three scores.
“It was just simple power football,” Fairchild said. “Our offensive line did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage and our lead blockers did a nice job of opening up holes for us to run through.”
Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton attributes the success of the running game to the unselfish nature of his team.
“This is one of the most unselfish group of kids that I’ve ever been around and they don’t mind taking turns leading the way,” he said. “Jesse Connell has had some big games for us, Jayse Miller had four touchdowns last week against Logan Elm and we leaned on Alex Fairchild and Peyton Madison against Columbus Academy.
“The offensive line takes a lot of pride in leading the way, and then it makes it harder to defend us because we have four kids in the backfield who can do a nice job of carrying the football.”
The fourth-seeded Aces advance to a regional semifinal on Saturday against top-seeded Ironton (10-1), a 56-6 winner over Wellston. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Jackson.
“This is step one for us in the playoffs, but it gets tougher every week you’re in the postseason,” Daulton said. “Our kids played a good game, but I know they’d be the first one to tell you there are still some things we can get better at for next week.”
Amanda-Clearcreek scored on five of its first seven possessions against Columbus Academy en route to a commanding 35-3 halftime lead.
“There are still a few things we can clean up, but that’s the best half of football we’ve played this season, both on offense and defense, against a good opponent,” Miller said.
Madison’s aforementioned run highlighted a five-play drive that culminated with a two-yard touchdown tote from Fairchild. The first of five extra points by Jonathan Weaver gave the Aces an early 7-0 lead.
The Aces’ defense stepped up later in the opening quarter to force the first of three turnovers that was recovered by Hunter Matheny.
Amanda-Clearcreek took over on the Academy 42 but, after a first down, soon faced third-and-15. Madison scrambled to his right to extend the play and found Jeff Bolin open down the seam for a 35-yard touchdown connection to make it 14-0.
Fifth-seeded Columbus Academy (7-4) reached the scoreboard on a 24-yard field goal by Sam Massick, but the rest of the second quarter belonged to the Aces.
Amanda-Clearcreek covered 85 yards on its second possession of the quarter. A 56-yard run down the home sideline by Fairchild set the senior up for a 21-yard scamper around left end to make it 21-3.
The Aces then forced a turnover on downs when they stuffed Phillip Soderberg for no gain on fourth-and-one to take over on their own 35-yard line.
“Our kids played with a lot of effort and when you play with effort you can step up and make huge plays like that,” Daulton said.
Madison scored on the very next play when he faked a hand-off and rolled around left end for a 65-yard touchdown run.
Following a three-and-out by the Vikings, Madison capped a 72-yard drive when he found a wide open Bolin for a 37-yard touchdown pass to put the Aces ahead 35-3.
The Aces gained 386 of their 539 yards of total offense in the first half, paced by Madison rushing for 142 yards and passing for another 84. Fairchild added 106 yards rushing.
Columbus Academy tried to get back into the game in the third quarter.
The Vikings blocked a punt on the first possession of the second half to take over on the A-C 18. Soderberg scored four plays later on a two-yard run.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Vikings drove all the way down to the Aces’ two-yard line. Hess, however, fumbled after taking a hard hit and Brock Banker came up with the loose pigskin.
Madison broke off a 42-yard run on the next play and Fairchild capped the drive three plays later with a 43-yard touchdown run to initiate the running clock for a second and final time.
The Aces yielded the Vikings just 52 yards rushing on 21 carries.
“We did a nice job of following the game plan and our guys on the line stepped up and were able to get some pressure on them,” Connell said. “We knew if we could get pressure with our line that they wouldn’t be able to handle it and we’d force them into passing situations.”
Hess completed 19 of 33 passes for 234 yards for the Vikings. Sam Huyghe caught nine of those passes for 148 yards.
“Academy has a lot of speed on the perimeter and we missed a few assignments but, for the most part, we did a nice job defending them,” Miller said. “We knew it was going to be cold and wet all week and we wanted to play a physical game.
“We felt like if we kept being physical and fed off the atmosphere of our crowd that we’d take a toll on Academy, both mentally and physically.”
After going through the sportsmanship line to shake hands after the game, one-by-one the Aces ran down to the north end zone to ring the victory bell, capping a perfect 6-0 season in The Pit and a return to winning football in November.
“We had great support from our town and to go down there one more time after a game here and ring the bell was great,” Connell said. “One of our goals this season was to defend The Pit and we just did that by going undefeated here.”