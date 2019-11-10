Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.