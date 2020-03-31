What started as a video to lift the spirits of a fifth-grade girls basketball travel team received statewide attention on Monday when the video was played by Governor Mike DeWine during his press conference.
“Obviously our girls can’t be together due to school being out and not having practices with social distancing, so we wanted to make a video that would bring them together virtually,” said Amy Horsley, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Teays Valley East Middle School who helps coach the Ohio Venom.
The video takes different clips of each player dribbling, making a pass and catching a pass and puts them together to make it seem like the team is doing the activity together. The video ends with a basket being made, followed by crowd noise.
“All 11 of our players are in the video and I spent 90 minutes editing the clips to determine which ones went together the best,” Horsley said. “We had to reshoot some of the clips multiple times, so they’d all fit together pretty well. I finished it up on Friday evening.”
The team consists of players from Pickaway and Fairfield counties. Tessa Horsley, Areyana Karshner, Rylee Minehart, Addie Keplar, Amelia Brumfield, Camryn Robins and Layla Kuno attend elementaries in the Teays Valley School District. Gillian Savage and Emma Largent go to Salt Creek Intermediate in the Logan Elm School District, and Josie Burr and Kaleigh Varga attend Bloom-Carroll Middle School. Nick Minehart and Horsley coach the Venom, which are a member of the Girls Basketball Association travel league.
“It started as a contest through the league where parents from the different teams would take little clips and put them together into a video,” Horsley said.
Ryan Morrison, the GBA director who also works for state government, saw the video and shared it with the governor’s office.
“Ryan sent me a message that said they loved the video and he thought it was going to be on the Monday press conference,” Horsley said.
Like other parents on the team, Horsley watched the press conference with her daughter Tessa as the state enjoyed a creative basketball video to take their mind off coronavirus, at least for a minute, before the governor gave the daily update on the state’s response to the illness.
“All of the parents were talking about it and sending messages back-and-forth, and I know all of the girls were super excited to be on television,” Horsley said. “I was taping the press conference and Tessa was asking me to get out of the way so she could watch the television.”
The team also has a record of success on the court with seven first-place and seven second-place finishes, along with taking fourth at GBA nationals last year.
“We haven’t practiced since March 10 and obviously all of our girls want to be playing basketball right now and be able to hang out together,” Horsley said. “They talk over Snapchat to stay connected and they’ve been talking about the video being on Facebook and YouTube now.
“...I know Tessa said she is getting texts from her friends from school about how cool it was that her team was on television with the governor.”
If you haven’t seen the video or want to watch it again, it is available on YouTube by searching for the governor’s press conference from March 30.