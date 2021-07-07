CINCINNATI — After tying the game twice, the Ohio Marlins surpassed the Cincinnati Steam on the road with the final score 11-4.
The Marlins drew blood in the top of the first inning. With two outs, No. 23 Brice Stultz hit a single toward the Steam’s shortstop. Next at the plate, No. 25 Angus Stayte hit a double toward right field on a 3-2 count, giving Stultz ample running room to score the team’s first run of the inning.
Shortly after the first score, Marlins’ No. 24 Garrett Byrd got in to first base on a walk by Steam pitcher No. 29 Teddy Tolliver but not until Stayte advanced to third, taking advantage of a pass ball by the pitcher.
Marlins’ No. 4 Tommy Dilz stepped into the batter’s box and hit a single toward right field advancing further to second base after an error. At the same time, Byrd advanced to third base and Stayte ran in for another run score — Marlins lead the Steam 2-0 heading into the bottom half.
However, the Steam answered the call as the home team tied to game up at 2-2 after scoring one earned and one unearned run in the bottom of the second inning.
Now tied at 2-2 in the top of the third inning, Stultz stepped up again this time finding three of his Marlin teammates loading the bases. With one out already in the inning, Stultz’s sac fly toward the Steam’s left fielder gave No. 28 Kyron Rogers the opportunity for the go-ahead score while the opposing team recorded the second out of the inning.
Marlins’ No. 1 Colin Freeman tallied an unearned run late in the inning putting the Marlins ahead of the Steam 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third.
However, the lead was challenged yet again in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings as the Steam score another two runs, tying the contest again at 4-4 heading into the top of the sixth inning.
The local team from Circleville put together a solid scoring series which in turn added another four runs for the Marlins.
After a scoreless bottom half, the Marlins added another three runs to their lead, two of which coming by way of a home run by Stayte late in the seventh inning.
After the Marlins’ offensive trip, the contest was called in favor of the Marlins, winning on the road against the Cincinnati Steam 11-4.
Winning on the hill for the Marlins was No. 42 Daniel Brenneman who pitched for a complete seven innings. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking four opposing batters.
Losing on the mound for the Steam was a collective effort with No. 25 Sean Casteel taking up most of the innings (roughly pitching for two). Collectively, the Steam’s pitching staff of five allowed 11 runs on 10 hits, striking out 6 and walking seven Marlins.
UP NEXT
As of Wednesday afternoon, prior to the Marlins’ home game against the Hamilton Joes that evening, the local Great Lakes Summer Collegiate team is scheduled to face-off against Richmond Jazz (16-12) Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Ohio Christian University.
The Marlins currently wit with six wins and 20 losses on the season going 3-7 in the last 10 games.