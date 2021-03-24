CIRCLEVILLE — The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League is officially making its way to central Ohio this year after the pandemic canceled the league’s plans last year. For those who love the game of baseball, Circleville will be getting a team of their own in the form of the Ohio Marlins.
According to the Ohio Marlins’ manager and assistant coach, Evan McDonald, his passion for everything baseball makes this announcement well worth the wait. The life-long Circleville native noted that in the past, he would have to travel to places as far as Cincinnati, Columbus or Chillicothe “to watch quality games with [his] grandpa.”
“It was my dream to bring competitive baseball to my hometown of Circleville,” McDonald told The Circleville Herald. “Recently, that dream became a reality.”
The Ohio Marlins is a newly established competitive baseball program and will participate in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League — an affiliate of Major League Baseball.
The summer league invites some of the top collegiate baseball players to the State of Ohio in an effort to showcase their talents to professional scouts. McDonald noted that as a former Division I baseball player, he competed in the league with the Xenia Scouts.
As the Circleville’s Marlins prepare for a fruitful summer, they will be calling Olsen Field at Ohio Christian University its home.
Currently, the team boasts players from institutions such as Penn State, Northern Colorado, Fairleigh Dickinson with more being added to the list. Further, the Ohio Marlins will also showcase talent from local colleges such as Otterbein, Findlay as well as Ohio Christian University.
In 2019, the last champion of the summer league to be crowned was the Lima Locos followed-up by the Licking County Settlers.