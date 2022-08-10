BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit is 43-68 overall and 25-31 at home. The Tigers have a 32-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Cleveland has a 57-52 record overall and a 28-30 record in road games. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.
Wednesday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Tigers are up 7-6 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .354. Harold Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-45 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 16 runs Castro is 11-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.
Guardians: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
