COLUMBUS — It was a windy one at the Ohio Dominican University Baseball Field as some of that wind carried a couple of balls out for home runs for the Trailblazers.
One of those home runs was from senior Jarod Hamlin, tying the OCU career home run record that was held by current teammate, Colton Lee. It is a race that will come all the way down to the end of this season, with both players wanting the crown for themselves.
Not only did that home run by Hamlin tie the record, but it also helped lead the Blazers in a high-powered offensive victory over the Comets of Capital University. In a game where there were 27 total runs scored (15 by OCU), there was no shortage of entertainment at the ballpark today
Six of the Trailblazers' runs came in the first inning alone. The first run came off an RBI double by Carter Hyde, bringing in Trey Henry and making it 1-0. Then, Hamlin came up to the plate and doubled into left center, bringing in Hyde and making it a 2-0 margin.
The third scoring play came when Shawn Grider stepped up to the plate and singled to bring in Hamlin, turning this into a 3-0 ballgame. The last scoring play of this inning came off the first home run of the game, this one by Thane Wilson.
This homer also notched Wilson three RBIs (bringing in Lung and Grider with him), making it 6-0 to close out the inning. In the bottom of the first, the Comets tried to produce a big inning like the Blazers, but only came up with half as many runs and we had a 6-3 ballgame going into the second inning.
OCU also had a multi-run inning in the top of the second. The first of these runs came when Lee singled into the gap in right center, bringing in Henry and bringing it to 7-3.
The next play came when Bryant Lung singled to bring in both Lee and Hyde. With the score being 9-3 heading into the bottom of the second, Capital once again tried to answer. This time, they scored two runs to make it 9-5 going into the third.
After a scoreless third inning by both teams, the Trailblazers picked up right where they left off and scored three runs in the fourth. The first of the three runs came when Hamlin singled and brought in Hyde to stretch it to a 10-5 lead.
Then, Lee scored on a fielder's choice to make it 11-5. To close out the fourth, Wilson singled to the left side to bring in Lung, taking us into the bottom of the fourth with a 12-5 score.
OCU held Capital scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, bringing out the batters again in the top of the fifth. Only one run was scored in the fifth the Trailblazers (Hyde singling and bringing in Andrew Daria), making it 13-5 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Defensive lapses and a lack of offense in the top of the sixth made this an interesting game. OCU gave up three runs in the bottom of both the fifth and sixth innings.
This, compounded with the scoreless top of the sixth for the Blazers made this a 13-11 ballgame. However, Hamlin started up the offense again in the top of the seventh. He knocked his record-tying two-run homer out of the park, bringing in Lee and making it a 15-11 contest.
The bottom of the seventh had a play to remember for the Trailblazers' defense. The score was 15-12, with the Comets scoring previously in the inning. The bases were loaded with two outs recorded, so tension was in the air.
The crowd was on edge, as there was an opportunity for the Comets to get the lead. The Capital batter sent a dribbler down the third base line, and pitcher John Santopadre made a sliding play on the ball to corral it, threw it to first base, and got the runner on time to get out of the situation.
This was a special moment for the freshman Santopadre to share with his teammates, as this is his first collegiate play due to injury throughout the beginning of the season.
The Blazers' offense did not score for the rest of the game, but the defense also held the Comets scoreless as OCU secured the 15-12 victory. There were many offensive highlights for the Blazers in this one. These include: Hyde (4/4 [1.000], three runs, two RBIs), Lee (3/6 [.500], three runs, one RBI), Hamlin (3/6 [.500], two runs, four RBIs), Lung (3/6 [.500], two runs, three RBIs), and Wilson (2/5 [.400], one run, four RBIs).
The Trailblazers now look to conference opponent Point Park for their next series, playing three games in two days (April 1 and 2). Point Park is currently receiving votes in the NAIA National Coaches' Poll, so the Blazers will have to pull off an upset to dethrone the Pioneers and snag a win.
For more Trailblazer baseball action and news, follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@OCUTrailblazers) and on Facebook (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers).