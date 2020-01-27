With less than six weeks until the Mid-American Conference Tournament, Shayna Harmon has one big goal for the remainder of her senior season at the University of Akron.
"We've kinda had a roller-coaster season, where we play really well in some games and others we get off to a slow start and are unable to recover," she said. "We still have a lot of games in conference play, so my big goal is for us to get to Cleveland for the MAC tournament. We haven't been there yet during my time here."
The Zips (9-9, 2-5) will likely have to win their first-round conference tournament game to reserve a spot in Cleveland. Akron continues conference play on Wednesday when it travels to Ohio.
Harmon is in her third-season starting for the Zips and is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game playing in the backcourt.
One of the season highlights for Harmon came against Michigan in mid-November. The Zips led 58-55 entering the fourth quarter, with Harmon playing a large role by hitting 6 of 8 field goals for 13 points, and also adding four rebounds and three assists in the contest.
Unfortunately, the Wolverines rallied in the final stanza to claim an 80-71 win.
"Growing up as an Ohio State fan that game meant more to me," Harmon said. "We got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but we played really well in the second and third quarters to take the lead. We just couldn't finish it off.
"That game was fun, because it showed we could compete with a Big Ten team and that's what I feel we're capable of as a team when we put things together."
Harmon took the reins as point guard during her junior season and was also able to switch from No. 4 to her traditional No. 12 when it became available. She finished the campaign starting all 31 games and recording career-highs in total points (215), field goals (68), three-pointers (18), free throws (61), rebounds (104) and assists (118). Harmon was fourth in the conference on assist/turnover ratio (1.9).
"I came to Akron, because I wanted to play as a freshman and I got some playing time (appearing in 29 games)," Harmon said. "I had to work on becoming stronger and faster, because of how physical the game is at this level, and I also learned from some of the seniors on the roster (Hannah Plybon and Alex Ricketts).
"I took on a bigger role as a sophomore and was doing the right things and then I took on playing point guard last season as a junior. I like the challenge of playing the point in college, because people try to steal the basketball from you and you have to be focused at all times. Ultimately, I'm a player who is going to do whatever we need so we can be successful as a team."
Harmon noted that another top memory so far at Akron happened in the days leading up to Christmas last month when the team traveled to Puerto Rico for a tournament and defeated Denver and Morgan State.
"We won two games down there, which was nice and we also got to do some fun things outside of basketball," she said. "We went jetsking for an hour out on the ocean, and it's unbelievable how clear and blue the water is down there."
Whether it's on the court or in the classroom, Harmon has enjoyed the independence that college life brings.
"That's the biggest difference between high school and college. If you want to get something done, you have to take the initiative and get it done," she said.
Harmon, a 2016 alumnus of Teays Valley, owns the Pickaway County record for most points scored in a career - regardless of gender - with 1,893. She earned Central District and Mid-State League Buckeye Division Player of the Year honors and was a first-team All-Ohioan during her time wearing the blue-and-gold. Harmon has appreciated the support she's received from home during her time in Akron.
"It's nice to represent Teays Valley and Pickaway County playing up here and it's cool when Akron posts something about me on Twitter going to see the likes and all of the people liking what I'm doing from back home," she said.
After Harmon graduates with her degree in sports management, she wants to move back home and have a positive impact on developing the next generation of basketball players.
"I want to work and help train basketball players in Pickaway County once I get back home and I'd like to go into coaching at some point," she said. "It's a goal down the line, but I'd also like to open up my own gym."