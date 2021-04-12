DANVILLE — Spencer Harris recorded two third-place showings and was part of a runner-up relay unit to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team at the Centre Twilight, Friday night, at Centre College’s Farris Stadium.
Harris, a freshman from Gallipolis, Ohio, took third in the high jump at 1.90m and was third in the long jump with an effort of 6.60m, while joining fellow frosh Holden Fritz (Canton, OH), Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH) and Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) on the RedStorm’s 4x400 relay team which placed second in a time of 3:25.94.
Fritz also had two other top 10 outings, taking sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.34 and eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.12, while freshman Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH) was second in the hammer throw with a toss of 45.82m and 10th in the discus throw with a heave of 38.09m.
Rio Grande finished sixth among the 13 competing schools with 42.5 points.
Among the others who recorded top 10 efforts for the RedStorm were senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was fourth in the hammer throw with an effort covering 43.41m; freshman Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shaker Heights, OH, who was seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.75m; senior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who was seventh in the 800-meter run after crossing in 2:00.96; freshman Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), who took eighth place in the shot put with a heave of 12.89m; freshman Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who was eighth in the discus with a toss of 41.28m; and Hunt, who was 10th in the triple jump at 12.76m.
Host Centre College won the team crown with 211 points, while Lindsey Wilson was second at 160 points and Campbellsville took third with 84 points.
Rio Grande returns to action next Friday when it hosts the Rio Grande Invitational at the Stockmeister Track and Field.