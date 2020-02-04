Logan Elm senior Abby Hatter broke the program record for points scored in a single game with 40 on Tuesday in a 75-15 non-league win over visiting Grove City Christian.
Hatter was 15 of 20 (75 percent) from the field and 6 of 6 (100 percent) from the free throw line and also still managed to dish out six assists.
“We were able to attack the basket pretty well and then Abby had a great all-around game for us. She was very sharp shooting the basketball,” Logan Elm coach John Denen said.
The Braves led 23-1 after a period of play and 41-5 at halftime.
Riley Schultz had 10 points, Karlee Thomas tallied eight and Abby Hardin added six for the Braves (13-8), who conclude the regular-season on Friday when they host Liberty Union.
Amanda-Clearcreek 52,
New Hope 31
Amanda-Clearcreek used a 24-point outburst in the third quarter on Monday to seize control of a non-league game and defeat visiting New Hope 52-31.
New Hope grabbed an early 13-8 lead, powered in part by Maren McCallister and Alyssa Conrad scoring four points apiece.
The Aces checked the Statesmen to 18 points over the ensuing 24 minutes and pulled into a 20-19 lead at halftime. Stephanie Bowers and Katelynn Connell scored four points apiece in the second quarter.
Four players scored during the decisive third quarter surge for the Aces, with Bowers leading the way with 12 points and Kilynn Guiler tossing in a pair of three-pointers, to give A-C a 44-25 lead.
Bowers poured in a game-high 17 points, Connell tallied 12 and Gracie Hyme added 10 for the Aces (14-7).
McCallister had nine points and Sadie Pruitt tallied eight, and Conrad and Evan Leist chipped in six apiece for the Statesmen (11-7).
The Aces conclude the regular-season on Friday at Circleville.
Boys Basketball
Bloom-Carroll 62,
Circleville 39
Bloom-Carroll pulled away in the second half on Tuesday to record a 62-39 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Circleville.
The two teams were tied 14-14 after a quarter of play and the Bulldogs led 29-23 at halftime. Bloom-Carroll increased its advantage to 45-34 entering the final stanza of play.
Craig Fleck had 13 points, and Riley Gibson and Evan Justice each added eight points for the Tigers.
Otto Kuhns poured in a game-high 22 points and Evan Dozer added 11 for the Bulldogs (13-5, 10-1).
The Tigers (2-17, 0-11) continue league play on Saturday when they host Liberty Union.
Fairfield Union 53,
Logan Elm 49
Logan Elm scored 22 of the final 30 points of an MSL-Buckeye game on Tuesday, but fell short 53-49 at league-leading Fairfield Union.
The Braves entered the fourth quarter trailing 45-27, but received 11 points in the final period from Gabe Chalfin and eight courtesy of Jason Sailor.
Chalfin finished the evening 8 of 10 (80 percent) from the field for 20 points, Sailor followed with 13 and Isaac Ward added 10.
Huston Harrah paced all scorers with 23 points and Charlie Bean added 16 for the Falcons (17-2, 11-0).
The Braves (13-6, 7-4) host Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday afternoon for a league game.
Zane Trace 54,
Westfall 39
Westfall gave Scioto Valley Conference co-leader Zane Trace a battle on Tuesday before falling 54-39 to its guests.
Zane Trace led 14-7 after a quarter of play, 22-14 at halftime and 38-30 entering the final stanza.
Luke Blackburn paced the Mustangs with 12 points and nine rebounds, Casey Cline had 11 points and Jay Wyman chipped in six.
Cam Evans poured in a game-high 22 points and Nick Nesser added 18 for the Pioneers (16-3, 11-1).
The Mustangs (9-11, 4-8) host Huntington on Friday for a conference game.