ZANESVILLE — It would be hard to blame Circleville if it was stunned on Friday in the middle of the third quarter of a Division II regional final.
The top-ranked Tigers entered the contest with an average margin of victory of 24 points and had just three games decided by under double digits.
Yet, the Tigers found themselves in an unfamiliar setting, trailing by a season-high 13 points after Tri-Valley opened the second half on an 11-1 run.
“We haven’t faced that type of adversity all season,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “Tri-Valley came out in the third quarter and executed very well and then we struggled against the 1-3-1 zone look they gave us.”
Despite being in that unfamiliar setting, Kalinoski was pleased with the reaction the Tigers had.
They fought back.
Circleville rallied to tie the game on at 38-38 with 17.9 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, but ultimately fell 45-43 to Tri-Valley inside Zanesville High School.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our kids for the way they handled adversity, the way they fought back and the way they gave me everything they had,” Kalinoski said. “When you lose by two points in overtime of the regional final, it really hurts and I wish our kids didn’t have to go through that.”
Jaylah Captain snapped a scoring drought of five minutes and 33 seconds in the third quarter with a three-pointer from the right wing that was later followed by a free throw from Meghan Davis and a putback courtesy of Kenzie McConnell. What had been a 13-point deficit was trimmed down to a 31-24 Tri-Valley lead entering the final period of regulation.
Kalinoski extended his defense with a 2-2-1 zone pressure that forced three turnovers and two misses by the Scotties over the opening half of the fourth quarter.
“We needed to make-up some ground and our kids did a nice job of executing that defense, despite Tri-Valley being a little quicker than we are,” Kalinoski said.
McConnell scored on an old-fashioned three-point play and then added two free throws three possessions later. After Brie Kendrick split a pair of free throws, the Tigers trailed just 33-30 with 3:43 remaining.
Tri-Valley held the basketball for two one-minute stretches trying to force Circleville out of its extended zone, resulting in the Tigers fouling to eventually send the Scotties to the free throw line.
The Scotties made only 5 of 12 (41.7 percent) free throws over the final 2:12, which allowed the Tigers an opportunity to eventually tie the game.
Captain drained a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final 90 seconds of regulation and then McConnell completed the comeback with a pair of free throws to tie the game at 38-38.
The Tigers forced a missed shot from the Scotties, with Captain coming down with the rebound. Captain tried to turn upcourt, but was called for a bizarre player control foul with less than a second remaining when she contacted a Tri-Valley defender. No time was put back on the court and the game headed for overtime. It was Captain’s fifth foul, which left the Tigers without one of their best ball-handlers and second-leading scorer for the pivotal overtime frame.
McConnell gave the Tigers leads of 40-38 and 42-40 with a pair of baskets in overtime.
Riley Tracy split a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game and then a traveling call gave the Scotties control of the basketball again.
The Scotties had five looks at the basket on their ensuing possession, as the Tigers were unable to clear the basketball. Eventually Kyndal Howe drew a foul and drained two free throws to make it 43-42.
McConnell drew a foul with 12.6 seconds remaining and split the pair of free throws to tie the game.
Tri-Valley then took its turn at shooting free throws when Lexi Howe was fouled with four seconds remaining. She drained both shots to give the Scotties a 45-43 lead.
With Captain and Davis both fouled out, the Tigers resorted to a long heave that McConnell somehow came down with between a pair of Tri-Valley defenders. She turned to the basket and put up a shot through contact that missed the mark.
The Tigers finished with a season-high 20 turnovers, as it had difficulty dealing with the pressure defense of the Scotties that was aided by the officials calling a game that encouraged physicality.
“We felt like we handled their pressure in the first meeting (a 50-41 win for the Tigers on Dec. 27), but we struggled with it more tonight,” Kalinoski said. “Tri-Valley had a nice defensive game plan with the combination of its pressure and then switching from man to zone to make it difficult at times to get the ball inside to Kenzie and Meghan.”
McConnell finished with a double-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds and also swatted three shots. Captain had nine points in limited minutes due to foul trouble.
Lexi Howe had 17 points and Tracy added 10 for the Scotties (26-3).
The Tigers actually made two more field goals than the Scotties (12-10), but the Scotties were 22 of 29 (75.9 percent) at the free throw line compared to the Tigers going 15 of 22 (68.2 percent).
Circleville finishes the season at 26-1 and as champions of both the Mid-State League Buckeye Division and Southeast District. Its 61-41 win over Lakewood earlier in the week was the first regional victory in program history. The Tigers lose Brie Kendrick, Tori Bircher, Meghan Davis, Peyton Perini and Sidney Gray to graduation.
“It all started back after we lost in the district final to Sheridan last season,” Kalinoski said. “Our girls had an incredible offseason in the weight room and in the gym, because they wanted this season to be special.
“We won the league, we won the district and I can’t begin to describe how much fun we had and what a great group of young ladies this is to coach. I know it really hurts now, but they had an incredible season and have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”