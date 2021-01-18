Girls prep basketball:

Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. North 19

Akr. Manchester 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 39

Ashville Teays Valley 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 40

Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Cambridge 43, Lisbon Beaver 35

Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 34

Cornerstone Christian 52, Kirtland 35

Delaware Hayes 61, Columbus Franklin Hts. 23

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Smithville 14

Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40, OT

Fairfield Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38

Greenwich S. Cent. 39, New London 31

Grove City 56, Galloway Westland 13

Groveport-Madison 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14

Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Jerome 35

Hilliard Davidson 53, Columbus Upper Arlington 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Marysville 37

Liberty Township Lakota E. 50, Cincinnati Oak Hills 36

Mechanicsburg 45, W. Jefferson 32

Montpelier 53, Edon 30

New Albany 73, Westerville Cent. 27

Newark 57, Lancaster 19

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43

Reynoldsburg 60, Pickerington Cent. 53

Sidney 51, Riverside Stebbins 18

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Mentor 30

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37

Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 19

W. Unity Hilltop 44, Pioneer N. Central 36

Wauseon 60, Liberty Center 50

Westerville N. 41, Dublin Scioto 38

Postponements/Cancellations:

Canal Winchester vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.

Millersport vs. Corning Miller, ccd.

Boys prep basketball: 

Akron Buchtel 106, Akron East 44

Akron Hoban 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 32

Akron Manchester 76, Orrville 28

Akron North 75, Akron Ellet 52

Amherst Steele 76, Avon 70

Andrews Osborne Academy 76, Elyria Open Door 62

Anna 61, Botkins 59

Apple Creek Waynedale 86, Doylestown Chippewa 53

Arcanum 52, Ansonia 35

Archbold 52, Bryan 20

Ashland 67, Mt. Vernon 42

Ashland Crestview 67, Plymouth 38

Ashtabula Lakeside 73, Geneva 57

Athens 47, Albany Alexander 32

Atwater Waterloo 53, Mineral Ridge 45

Barberton 73, Copley 60

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, Sandusky St. Mary 42

Batavia 60, Wilmington 51

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 57

Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 54

Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance 37

Berea-Midpark 74, N. Olmsted 48

Berlin Hiland 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 51

Bishop Ready 53, Bishop Hartley 47

Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Newcomerstown 35

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Cuyahoga Falls 55

Bristol 71, Kinsman Badger 42

Brookville 59, Eaton 52

Brunswick 78, Euclid 57

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 47

Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Crooksville 53

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61, Martins Ferry 53

Camden Preble Shawnee 81, Waynesville 64

Can. McKinley 90, Uniontown Lake 54

Can. South 54, Alliance Marlington 27

Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51

Canfield 62, Youngs. East 57

Carey 66, Morral Ridgedale 24

Casstown Miami E. 60, New Paris National Trail 58

Cedarville 78, W. Liberty-Salem 49

Celina 55, Lima Bath 50, OT

Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Willoughby S. 67, OT

Chardon NDCL 42, Parma Padua 39

Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43

Cincinnati Anderson 43, Loveland 32

Cincinnati Colerain 77, Cincinnati Sycamore 70, OT

Cincinnati Elder 42, Cincinnati Moeller 40

Cincinnati Finneytown 49, Cincinnati Madeira 46

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 94, Lockland 64

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 71, Cincinnati Clark Montessori 42

Cincinnati Princeton 72, Middletown 56

Cincinnati St. Xavier 47, Cincinnati La Salle 37

Cincinnati Taft 58, Cincinnati Aiken 42

Cincinnati Walnut Hills 67, Kings Mills Kings 54

Cincinnati West Clermont 49, Cincinnati Winton Woods 43

Cincinnati Woodward 93, Cincinnati Hughes 74

Columbus DeSales 60, Bishop Watterson 48

Columbus Franklin Hts. 43, Delaware Hayes 40

Columbus Upper Arlington 64, Groveport-Madison 55

Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 51

Columbus Grove 67, Spencerville 35

Convoy Crestview 55, Delphos Jefferson 42

Cory-Rawson 55, N. Baltimore 48

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 92, Cleveland VASJ 45

Cuyahoga Hts. 79, Garfield Hts. Trinity 52

Dalton 88, West Salem Northwestern 70

Day. Christian 49, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 41

Day. Northridge 47, Bellbrook 39

DeGraff Riverside 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Defiance 61, Elida 38

Defiance Ayersville 40, Defiance Tinora 17

Delaware Buckeye Valley 70, Columbus Grandview Heights 49

Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40

Edgerton 51, Sherwood Fairview 32

Fairfield 56, Mason 55

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 46

Fayetteville-Perry 45, Leesburg Fairfield 43, OT

Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 41

Franklin 63, Monroe 53

Fredericktown 36, Cardington-Lincoln 26

Ft. Jennings 46, Continental 34

Gallipolis Gallia 50, Chesapeake 41

Georgetown 86, Blanchester 76

Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 26

Grafton Midview 60, Westlake 56

Granville 67, Newark Licking Valley 40

Green 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32

Greenville 43, Vandalia Butler 36, OT

Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 50

Hamilton 56, Cincinnati Oak Hills 37

Hamilton Badin 53, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 45

Hamilton Ross 56, Oxford Talawanda 44

Hannibal River 48, Barnesville 38

Harrod Allen E. 67, Paulding 58

Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Ravenna SE 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Antwerp 45

Hicksville 45, Holgate 27

Hillsboro 74, Washington C.H. 49

Holland Springfield 61, Maumee 24

Howard E. Knox 50, Sparta Highland 33

Hubbard 52, Girard 48

Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Miamisburg 39

Jackson Center 49, Ft. Loramie 35

Jefferson Area 73, Niles McKinley 64

Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Rittman 43

Johnstown 57, Utica 36

Johnstown Northridge 46, Newark Cath. 43

Kent Roosevelt 50, Aurora 44

Kidron Cent. Christian 44, Mansfield St. Peter's 30

Kirtland 48, Burton Berkshire 40

LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin Firelands 47

Leetonia 54, Cortland Maplewood 49

Legacy Christian 66, Day. Miami Valley 44

Leipsic 62, McComb 34

Lewistown Indian Lake 80, St. Paris Graham 57

Lima Perry 77, Dola Hardin Northern 51

Lima Shawnee 53, St. Marys Memorial 45

Lisbon David Anderson 58, Columbiana 47

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Akr. Coventry 40

Lorain 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 47

Lorain Clearview 51, Sheffield Brookside 45

Louisville 63, Tallmadge 48

Lucas 57, Crestline 43

Macedonia Nordonia 49, Hudson 36

Magnolia Sandy Valley 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 48

Mansfield Christian 59, Loudonville 56

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 41

Marion Harding 36, Marion Pleasant 34

Massillon 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Massillon Jackson 58, N. Can. Hoover 54

Massillon Perry 74, Can. Glenoak 71, 2OT

Mayfield 86, Madison 65

McArthur Vinton County 63, Wellston 59

McDermott Scioto NW 54, Oak Hill 37

McDonald 88, Berlin Center Western Reserve 63

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Lima Temple Christian 30

Medina 64, Elyria 30

Medina Buckeye 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 53

Metamora Evergreen 37, Delta 22

Miami Valley Christian Academy 85, Hamilton New Miami 60

Middlefield Cardinal 62, Wickliffe 50

Millersburg W. Holmes 61, Lexington 57

Milton-Union 63, Carlisle 53

Minster 61, New Knoxville 27

Mogadore 57, Garrettsville Garfield 54

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Findlay Liberty-Benton 50

Mt. Gilead 64, Danville 43

Mt. Orab Western Brown 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Sebring McKinley 46

New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 44

New Bremen 44, Coldwater 42

New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, London 46

New Lexington 49, Philo 37

New Madison Tri-Village 81, Bradford 47

New Middletown Spring. 77, Lowellville 46

New Philadelphia 57, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Bucyrus 43

Newton Falls 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 46

Norton 80, Akr. Springfield 39

Norwalk 58, Vermilion 49

Oak Harbor 49, Milan Edison 34

Ottoville 60, Miller City 35

Painesville Riverside 86, Eastlake North 54

Pandora-Gilboa 76, Van Buren 45

Parma 54, Fairview 51

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57, Zanesville 46

Perry 78, Ashtabula Edgewood 46

Pickerington Cent. 57, Reynoldsburg 47

Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 34

Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Spring. Kenton Ridge 26

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Portsmouth W. 58, Waverly 57

Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62

Proctorville Fairland 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39

Racine Southern 45, Reedsville Eastern 25

Richfield Revere 47, Medina Highland 42

Richmond Hts. 102, Independence 76

Richwood N. Union 71, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55

Rockford Parkway 53, Delphos St. John's 51, OT

Rocky River 68, Elyria Cath. 53

Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Brooklyn 43

Rootstown 74, Windham 66

Rossford 77, Elmore Woodmore 52

Russia 50, Houston 40

S. Point 56, Portsmouth 46

STVM 75, Youngs. Chaney High School 52

Sandusky 61, Tiffin Columbian 57

Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Shadyside 60

Sardinia Eastern Brown 81, Lynchburg-Clay 39

Shelby 65, Ontario 53

Sidney Lehman 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40

Smithville 62, Creston Norwayne 55

Spring. Cath. Cent. 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 58

Spring. Shawnee 65, Bellefontaine 42

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 59, Cincinnati Country Day 50

St. Henry 48, Versailles 36

Steubenville 72, E. Liverpool 66

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Toronto 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Wadsworth 33

Streetsboro 44, Mogadore Field 35

Struthers 62, Cortland Lakeview 53

Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Canal Winchester 44

Swanton 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 31

Sylvania Northview 62, Oregon Clay 58

Thomas Worthington 70, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35

Tiffin Calvert 91, Lakeside Danbury 46

Tipp City Bethel 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Piqua 53

Tol. Cent. Cath. 46, Tol. St. Francis 30

Tol. Start 55, Holland Springfield 42

Trotwood-Madison 88, Day. Belmont 46

Troy 60, Xenia 47

Troy Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 47

Upper Sandusky 63, Sycamore Mohawk 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 65, Bluffton 58

Vincent Warren 44, Cambridge 29

W. Carrollton 77, Fairborn 54

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40

Warren Harding 62, Warren Howland 53

Waterford 54, Belpre 51

Wauseon 43, Liberty Center 22

Westerville Cent. 75, Dublin Coffman 60

Whitehall-Yearling 75, Westerville N. 56

Willard 58, Port Clinton 53

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Richmond Edison 36

Wooster Triway 50, Massillon Tuslaw 49, OT

Worthington Christian 57, Columbus Bexley 49

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Westerville S. 39

Youngs. Boardman 54, Austintown Fitch 42

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, E. Palestine 26

Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 54

Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, McConnelsville Morgan 56

Postponements/Cancellations:

Akron Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Firestone, ppd.

Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Beachwood, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Bedford vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Bowling Green vs. Perrysburg, ccd.

Cincinnati N. College Hill vs. Cincinnati Christian, ccd.

Crown City S. Gallia vs. Hannan, W.Va., ccd.

Harrison vs. Trenton Edgewood, ccd.

Kettering Alter vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.

Marysville vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.

Middletown Madison Senior vs. Wooster, ppd.

Minerva vs. Salem, ppd.

Minford vs. Beaver Eastern, ppd.

Parma Normandy vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.

Sidney vs. Riverside Stebbins, ppd.

Urbana vs. Spring. NW, ccd.

Van Wert vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, ppd.

Wapakoneta vs. Kenton, ppd.

Warren Champion vs. Campbell Memorial, ppd.

Youngs. Ursuline vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.

