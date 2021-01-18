Girls prep basketball:
Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. North 19
Akr. Manchester 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 39
Ashville Teays Valley 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 40
Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Cambridge 43, Lisbon Beaver 35
Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 34
Cornerstone Christian 52, Kirtland 35
Delaware Hayes 61, Columbus Franklin Hts. 23
Doylestown Chippewa 56, Smithville 14
Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40, OT
Fairfield Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38
Greenwich S. Cent. 39, New London 31
Grove City 56, Galloway Westland 13
Groveport-Madison 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14
Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Jerome 35
Hilliard Davidson 53, Columbus Upper Arlington 33
Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Marysville 37
Liberty Township Lakota E. 50, Cincinnati Oak Hills 36
Mechanicsburg 45, W. Jefferson 32
Montpelier 53, Edon 30
New Albany 73, Westerville Cent. 27
Newark 57, Lancaster 19
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43
Reynoldsburg 60, Pickerington Cent. 53
Sidney 51, Riverside Stebbins 18
Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Mentor 30
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37
Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 19
W. Unity Hilltop 44, Pioneer N. Central 36
Wauseon 60, Liberty Center 50
Westerville N. 41, Dublin Scioto 38
Postponements/Cancellations:
Canal Winchester vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.
Millersport vs. Corning Miller, ccd.
Boys prep basketball:
Akron Buchtel 106, Akron East 44
Akron Hoban 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 32
Akron Manchester 76, Orrville 28
Akron North 75, Akron Ellet 52
Amherst Steele 76, Avon 70
Andrews Osborne Academy 76, Elyria Open Door 62
Anna 61, Botkins 59
Apple Creek Waynedale 86, Doylestown Chippewa 53
Arcanum 52, Ansonia 35
Archbold 52, Bryan 20
Ashland 67, Mt. Vernon 42
Ashland Crestview 67, Plymouth 38
Ashtabula Lakeside 73, Geneva 57
Athens 47, Albany Alexander 32
Atwater Waterloo 53, Mineral Ridge 45
Barberton 73, Copley 60
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, Sandusky St. Mary 42
Batavia 60, Wilmington 51
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 57
Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 54
Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance 37
Berea-Midpark 74, N. Olmsted 48
Berlin Hiland 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 51
Bishop Ready 53, Bishop Hartley 47
Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Newcomerstown 35
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Cuyahoga Falls 55
Bristol 71, Kinsman Badger 42
Brookville 59, Eaton 52
Brunswick 78, Euclid 57
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 47
Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Crooksville 53
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61, Martins Ferry 53
Camden Preble Shawnee 81, Waynesville 64
Can. McKinley 90, Uniontown Lake 54
Can. South 54, Alliance Marlington 27
Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51
Canfield 62, Youngs. East 57
Carey 66, Morral Ridgedale 24
Casstown Miami E. 60, New Paris National Trail 58
Cedarville 78, W. Liberty-Salem 49
Celina 55, Lima Bath 50, OT
Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Willoughby S. 67, OT
Chardon NDCL 42, Parma Padua 39
Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43
Cincinnati Anderson 43, Loveland 32
Cincinnati Colerain 77, Cincinnati Sycamore 70, OT
Cincinnati Elder 42, Cincinnati Moeller 40
Cincinnati Finneytown 49, Cincinnati Madeira 46
Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 94, Lockland 64
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 71, Cincinnati Clark Montessori 42
Cincinnati Princeton 72, Middletown 56
Cincinnati St. Xavier 47, Cincinnati La Salle 37
Cincinnati Taft 58, Cincinnati Aiken 42
Cincinnati Walnut Hills 67, Kings Mills Kings 54
Cincinnati West Clermont 49, Cincinnati Winton Woods 43
Cincinnati Woodward 93, Cincinnati Hughes 74
Columbus DeSales 60, Bishop Watterson 48
Columbus Franklin Hts. 43, Delaware Hayes 40
Columbus Upper Arlington 64, Groveport-Madison 55
Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 51
Columbus Grove 67, Spencerville 35
Convoy Crestview 55, Delphos Jefferson 42
Cory-Rawson 55, N. Baltimore 48
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 92, Cleveland VASJ 45
Cuyahoga Hts. 79, Garfield Hts. Trinity 52
Dalton 88, West Salem Northwestern 70
Day. Christian 49, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 41
Day. Northridge 47, Bellbrook 39
DeGraff Riverside 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 40
Defiance 61, Elida 38
Defiance Ayersville 40, Defiance Tinora 17
Delaware Buckeye Valley 70, Columbus Grandview Heights 49
Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40
Edgerton 51, Sherwood Fairview 32
Fairfield 56, Mason 55
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 46
Fayetteville-Perry 45, Leesburg Fairfield 43, OT
Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 41
Franklin 63, Monroe 53
Fredericktown 36, Cardington-Lincoln 26
Ft. Jennings 46, Continental 34
Gallipolis Gallia 50, Chesapeake 41
Georgetown 86, Blanchester 76
Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 26
Grafton Midview 60, Westlake 56
Granville 67, Newark Licking Valley 40
Green 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32
Greenville 43, Vandalia Butler 36, OT
Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 50
Hamilton 56, Cincinnati Oak Hills 37
Hamilton Badin 53, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 45
Hamilton Ross 56, Oxford Talawanda 44
Hannibal River 48, Barnesville 38
Harrod Allen E. 67, Paulding 58
Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Ravenna SE 51
Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Antwerp 45
Hicksville 45, Holgate 27
Hillsboro 74, Washington C.H. 49
Holland Springfield 61, Maumee 24
Howard E. Knox 50, Sparta Highland 33
Hubbard 52, Girard 48
Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Miamisburg 39
Jackson Center 49, Ft. Loramie 35
Jefferson Area 73, Niles McKinley 64
Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Rittman 43
Johnstown 57, Utica 36
Johnstown Northridge 46, Newark Cath. 43
Kent Roosevelt 50, Aurora 44
Kidron Cent. Christian 44, Mansfield St. Peter's 30
Kirtland 48, Burton Berkshire 40
LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin Firelands 47
Leetonia 54, Cortland Maplewood 49
Legacy Christian 66, Day. Miami Valley 44
Leipsic 62, McComb 34
Lewistown Indian Lake 80, St. Paris Graham 57
Lima Perry 77, Dola Hardin Northern 51
Lima Shawnee 53, St. Marys Memorial 45
Lisbon David Anderson 58, Columbiana 47
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Akr. Coventry 40
Lorain 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 47
Lorain Clearview 51, Sheffield Brookside 45
Louisville 63, Tallmadge 48
Lucas 57, Crestline 43
Macedonia Nordonia 49, Hudson 36
Magnolia Sandy Valley 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 48
Mansfield Christian 59, Loudonville 56
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 41
Marion Harding 36, Marion Pleasant 34
Massillon 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Massillon Jackson 58, N. Can. Hoover 54
Massillon Perry 74, Can. Glenoak 71, 2OT
Mayfield 86, Madison 65
McArthur Vinton County 63, Wellston 59
McDermott Scioto NW 54, Oak Hill 37
McDonald 88, Berlin Center Western Reserve 63
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Lima Temple Christian 30
Medina 64, Elyria 30
Medina Buckeye 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 53
Metamora Evergreen 37, Delta 22
Miami Valley Christian Academy 85, Hamilton New Miami 60
Middlefield Cardinal 62, Wickliffe 50
Millersburg W. Holmes 61, Lexington 57
Milton-Union 63, Carlisle 53
Minster 61, New Knoxville 27
Mogadore 57, Garrettsville Garfield 54
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Findlay Liberty-Benton 50
Mt. Gilead 64, Danville 43
Mt. Orab Western Brown 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Sebring McKinley 46
New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 44
New Bremen 44, Coldwater 42
New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, London 46
New Lexington 49, Philo 37
New Madison Tri-Village 81, Bradford 47
New Middletown Spring. 77, Lowellville 46
New Philadelphia 57, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Bucyrus 43
Newton Falls 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 46
Norton 80, Akr. Springfield 39
Norwalk 58, Vermilion 49
Oak Harbor 49, Milan Edison 34
Ottoville 60, Miller City 35
Painesville Riverside 86, Eastlake North 54
Pandora-Gilboa 76, Van Buren 45
Parma 54, Fairview 51
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57, Zanesville 46
Perry 78, Ashtabula Edgewood 46
Pickerington Cent. 57, Reynoldsburg 47
Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 34
Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Spring. Kenton Ridge 26
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Portsmouth W. 58, Waverly 57
Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62
Proctorville Fairland 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39
Racine Southern 45, Reedsville Eastern 25
Richfield Revere 47, Medina Highland 42
Richmond Hts. 102, Independence 76
Richwood N. Union 71, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55
Rockford Parkway 53, Delphos St. John's 51, OT
Rocky River 68, Elyria Cath. 53
Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Brooklyn 43
Rootstown 74, Windham 66
Rossford 77, Elmore Woodmore 52
Russia 50, Houston 40
S. Point 56, Portsmouth 46
STVM 75, Youngs. Chaney High School 52
Sandusky 61, Tiffin Columbian 57
Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Shadyside 60
Sardinia Eastern Brown 81, Lynchburg-Clay 39
Shelby 65, Ontario 53
Sidney Lehman 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40
Smithville 62, Creston Norwayne 55
Spring. Cath. Cent. 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 58
Spring. Shawnee 65, Bellefontaine 42
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 59, Cincinnati Country Day 50
St. Henry 48, Versailles 36
Steubenville 72, E. Liverpool 66
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Toronto 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Wadsworth 33
Streetsboro 44, Mogadore Field 35
Struthers 62, Cortland Lakeview 53
Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Canal Winchester 44
Swanton 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 31
Sylvania Northview 62, Oregon Clay 58
Thomas Worthington 70, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35
Tiffin Calvert 91, Lakeside Danbury 46
Tipp City Bethel 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44
Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Piqua 53
Tol. Cent. Cath. 46, Tol. St. Francis 30
Tol. Start 55, Holland Springfield 42
Trotwood-Madison 88, Day. Belmont 46
Troy 60, Xenia 47
Troy Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 47
Upper Sandusky 63, Sycamore Mohawk 47
Van Wert Lincolnview 65, Bluffton 58
Vincent Warren 44, Cambridge 29
W. Carrollton 77, Fairborn 54
W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40
Warren Harding 62, Warren Howland 53
Waterford 54, Belpre 51
Wauseon 43, Liberty Center 22
Westerville Cent. 75, Dublin Coffman 60
Whitehall-Yearling 75, Westerville N. 56
Willard 58, Port Clinton 53
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Richmond Edison 36
Wooster Triway 50, Massillon Tuslaw 49, OT
Worthington Christian 57, Columbus Bexley 49
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Westerville S. 39
Youngs. Boardman 54, Austintown Fitch 42
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, E. Palestine 26
Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 54
Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, McConnelsville Morgan 56
Postponements/Cancellations:
Akron Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Firestone, ppd.
Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Beachwood, ccd.
Bay Village Bay vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Bedford vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Bishop Fenwick vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Bowling Green vs. Perrysburg, ccd.
Cincinnati N. College Hill vs. Cincinnati Christian, ccd.
Crown City S. Gallia vs. Hannan, W.Va., ccd.
Harrison vs. Trenton Edgewood, ccd.
Kettering Alter vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.
Marysville vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.
Middletown Madison Senior vs. Wooster, ppd.
Minerva vs. Salem, ppd.
Minford vs. Beaver Eastern, ppd.
Parma Normandy vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.
Sidney vs. Riverside Stebbins, ppd.
Urbana vs. Spring. NW, ccd.
Van Wert vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, ppd.
Wapakoneta vs. Kenton, ppd.
Warren Champion vs. Campbell Memorial, ppd.
Youngs. Ursuline vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.