Five schools in action on Tuesday

Girls’ basketball games:

Logan Elm (0-12) at Amanda-Clearcreek (6-5)

Last game:

The Lady Braves lost 52-12 to Unioto

The Lady Aces won 50-40 over Zane Trace

Circleville (5-6) at Hamilton Township (0-7)

Last game:

The Lady Tigers won 48-39 over Westfall

Teays Valley (8-3) vs. Liberty Union (2-7)

Last game:

The Lady Vikings lost 49-35 to Newark

Westfall (3-9) at Huntington (5-5)

Last game:

The Lady Mustangs lost 48-39 to Circleville

Boys’ basketball games:

Circleville (3-8) at Miami Trace (1-9)

Last game:

The Tigers lost 51-43 to Washington Court House

Teays Valley (5-5) at New Albany (6-2)

Last game:

The Vikings lost 64-57 to Groveport Madison

