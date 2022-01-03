Girls’ basketball games:
Logan Elm (0-12) at Amanda-Clearcreek (6-5)
Last game:
The Lady Braves lost 52-12 to Unioto
The Lady Aces won 50-40 over Zane Trace
Circleville (5-6) at Hamilton Township (0-7)
Last game:
The Lady Tigers won 48-39 over Westfall
Teays Valley (8-3) vs. Liberty Union (2-7)
Last game:
The Lady Vikings lost 49-35 to Newark
Westfall (3-9) at Huntington (5-5)
Last game:
The Lady Mustangs lost 48-39 to Circleville
Boys’ basketball games:
Circleville (3-8) at Miami Trace (1-9)
Last game:
The Tigers lost 51-43 to Washington Court House
Teays Valley (5-5) at New Albany (6-2)
Last game:
The Vikings lost 64-57 to Groveport Madison