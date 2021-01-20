Boys basketball:

Akron Buchtel 95, Akron East 43

Akron Hoban 63, Creston Norwayne 60

Akron North 40, Tallmadge 34

Akron Springfield 74, Rootstown 52

Albany Alexander 50, Reedsville Eastern 35

Alliance 74, Atwater Waterloo 43

Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Windham 46

Anna 59, Ft. Loramie 51

Ansonia 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41

Archbold 60, Defiance 44

Arlington 66, Ada 50

Ashland Mapleton 50, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43

Athens 53, Wellston 42

Austintown Fitch 72, Warren Harding 67, 2OT

Barberton 89, Akron Coventry 53

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Arcadia 23

Bay Village Bay 65, Medina Buckeye 56

Bedford 63, Copley 54

Belmont Union Local 55, Steubenville 45

Beverly Ft. Frye 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57, OT

Blanchester 101, Felicity-Franklin 80

Bloom-Carroll 61, Columbus Bexley 39

Bridgeport 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Brookfield 56, Vienna Mathews 46

Brunswick 82, Wadsworth 71

Bucyrus Wynford 52, Mansfield St. Peter's 30

Byesville Meadowbrook 45, Cambridge 44

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, New Lebanon Dixie 48

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Hartville Lake Center Christian 50, OT

Cardington-Lincoln 59, Sparta Highland 54

Carlisle 48, Middletown Madison Senior 38

Chardon 57, E. Cleveland Shaw 54

Cincinnati Aiken 78, Cincinnati Western Hills 74

Cincinnati Hughes 68, Cincinnati Withrow 56

Cincinnati Madeira 38, New Richmond 22

Cincinnati Mariemont 66, Cincinnati Finneytown 51

Columbia Station Columbia 106, Sheffield Brookside 71

Columbiana Crestview 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 48

Columbus Grove 63, Lima Bath 49

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Cincinnati Indian Hill 48

Covington 51, New Paris National Trail 43

Crown City S. Gallia 67, Bidwell River Valley 62

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 68, Orrville 47

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 70, Parma Padua 53

Day. Oakwood 75, Eaton 51

Delaware Hayes 39, Sunbury Big Walnut 38

Dublin Jerome 60, Bishop Watterson 50

Edgerton 47, Stryker 38

Elmore Woodmore 49, Millbury Lake 33

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54

Elyria Open Door 70, Oberlin 50

Euclid 64, Chardon NDCL 42

Frankfort Adena 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37

Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 50

Fremont St. Joseph 43, New Riegel 38

Gahanna Columbus Academy 40, Columbus Grandview Hts. 32

Galloway Westland 52, Groveport-Madison 51

Garfield Hts. Trinity 73, Brooklyn 67

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Streetsboro 41

Gibsonburg 83, Lakeside Danbury 49

Glouster Trimble 58, Corning Miller 34

Grafton Midview 51, N. Ridgeville 49

Greenwich S. Cent. 44, Bellville Clear Fork 42

Hamilton Badin 37, Springboro 33

Heartland Christian 72, Salineville Southern 62

Heath 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40

Hilliard Bradley 58, Columbus Upper Arlington 29

Hillsboro 54, Greenfield McClain 34

Independence 54, Rocky River Lutheran W. 51

Jackson Center 64, Houston 29

Jefferson Area 96, Ashtabula St. John 31

Johnstown 60, Zanesville 34

Kent Roosevelt 53, Hudson 51

Kettering Alter 85, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 34

Kinsman Badger 56, Cortland Maplewood 45

Kirtland 68, Middlefield Cardinal 61

LaGrange Keystone 70, Amherst Steele 50

Lakewood St. Edward 81, Lorain 75

Lebanon 70, Morrow Little Miami 42

Leetonia 53, Sebring McKinley 44

Legacy Christian 71, London Madison Plains 56

Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Bellefontaine 46

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Delphos St. John's 51

Lima Perry 42, Minster 40

Lima Sr. 0, Lima Cent. Cath. 0

Lisbon Beaver 39, Wintersville Indian Creek 38

Lisbon David Anderson 69, Hudson WRA 56

Lorain Clearview 52, Sullivan Black River 44

Louisville 60, Alliance Marlington 34

Loveland 59, Kings Mills Kings 55

Lowellville 61, Columbiana 49

Lynchburg-Clay 56, Fayetteville-Perry 53

Malvern 75, Minerva 55

Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 54

Mason 66, Hamilton 60

Massillon 76, Wooster 67

Massillon Tuslaw 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 42

McDermott Scioto NW 44, Beaver Eastern 39

McDonald 91, Youngs. Liberty 74

Medina 79, Strongsville 72

Millersburg W. Holmes 57, Mansfield Christian 41

Mogadore 59, Garrettsville Garfield 54

Mogadore Field 49, Mantua Crestwood 48

Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Fairfield 53

Mt. Gilead 64, Galion Northmor 49

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, Mineral Ridge 55

Navarre Fairless 45, Wooster Triway 42

New Bremen 45, Kalida 41

New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41

New Madison Tri-Village 47, Arcanum 35

New Middletown Spring. 79, Poland Seminary 70, 5OT

Newark Licking Valley 60, Utica 57

Newton Falls 78, Campbell Memorial 48

North East, Pa. 59, Conneaut 20

Norwalk 67, Madison 45

Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 50

Olmsted Falls 45, Berea-Midpark 37

Orwell Grand Valley 58, Wickliffe 55

Ottoville 61, Convoy Crestview 59, OT

Painesville Riverside 101, Geneva 66

Parma 64, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45

Parma Normandy 60, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34

Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Johnstown Northridge 49

Perry 54, Painesville Harvey 48

Pickerington Cent. 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, Bishop Ready 44

Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, St. Paris Graham 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, Oak Hill 52

Ravenna SE 80, Ravenna 72

Reynoldsburg 73, Newark 66

Richmond Edison 58, Wellsville 32

Richmond Hts. 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 36

Richwood N. Union 78, London 47

Rocky River 62, Fairview 59

Russia 67, Sidney Fairlawn 54

S. Point 60, Proctorville Fairland 42

Sandusky 61, Vermilion 48

Sandusky St. Mary 39, Kansas Lakota 21

Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45

Seaman N. Adams 72, Southeastern 51

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Tol. Maumee Valley 43

St. Clairsville 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, OT

St. Marys Memorial 77, Van Wert 58

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 69, Milan Edison 29

Strasburg-Franklin 58, E. Can. 44

Struthers 75, Girard 36

Thomas Worthington 60, Hilliard Darby 55

Thornville Sheridan 50, Logan 35

Tiffin Columbian 57, Tol. Start 52

Tol. St. John's 64, Fremont Ross 59

Troy Christian 54, Day. Christian 37

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, New Concord John Glenn 47

Wauseon 55, Sherwood Fairview 43

Waverly 64, S. Webster 45

Westerville N. 66, Columbus Franklin Hts. 40

Westerville S. 58, Dublin Scioto 36

Westlake 88, N. Olmsted 48

Wheelersburg 56, Lucasville Valley 33

Whitehall-Yearling 53, Pickerington N. 51

Willard 69, Norwalk St. Paul 56

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Barnesville 56

Worthington Kilbourne 68, Canal Winchester 54

Youngs. Boardman 66, Canfield 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 84, Youngs. East 54

Zanesville Maysville 59, Philo 57, OT

Postponements and cancellations:

Akron Firestone vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ccd.

Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ccd.

Aurora vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston, ccd.

Avon Lake vs. Avon, ccd.

Cincinnati McNicholas vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ppd.

Cleveland VASJ vs. Cleveland E. Tech, ccd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Niles McKinley, ppd.

Crooksville vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ccd.

Dresden Tri-Valley vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ccd.

Hamilton New Miami vs. Cincinnati Christian, ccd.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Chillicothe, ppd.

Latham Western vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.

Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. Dalton, ppd.

Portsmouth vs. Chesapeake, ppd.

Sardinia Eastern Brown vs. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, ppd.

Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ccd.

Washington C.H. vs. Circleville, ppd.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

Wilmington vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Warren Howland, ccd.

Girls basketball:

Batavia 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

Bucyrus Wynford 46, Morral Ridgedale 39

Carey 44, Upper Sandusky 23

Chillicothe Unioto 71, Piketon 39

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 54, Cincinnati Oyler 26

Cincinnati Purcell Marian 45, Bishop Fenwick 21

Cincinnati Walnut Hills 46, Kings Mills Kings 29

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Columbus Hamilton Twp. 23

Columbus School for Girls 32, Columbus Wellington 8

Corning Miller 56, Patrick Henry, Calif. 41

Cory-Rawson 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27

Elmore Woodmore 52, Pemberville Eastwood 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Kenton 20

Fredericktown 76, Mansfield Temple Christian 12

Ft. Recovery 51, S. Adams, Ind. 25

Grove City 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Delphos Jefferson 46

Hilliard Bradley 36, Dublin Jerome 32

Hudson 34, N. Royalton 29

Kalida 46, Defiance Ayersville 18

Lancaster Fairfield Union 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 29

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 31

Lewis Center Olentangy 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44

Lima Bath 47, Convoy Crestview 40

Mansfield Sr. 39, Wooster 36

Marysville 44, Caledonia River Valley 24

McDonald 61, Louisville 24

Montpelier 53, Hicksville 33

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, Bucyrus 23

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Napoleon 52, Perrysburg 47

New Bremen 45, Anna 40

New Knoxville 63, Lima Sr. 20

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40, Attica Seneca E. 36

Orwell Grand Valley 55, Ashtabula St. John 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 33

Paulding 68, Defiance Tinora 51

Pettisville 53, Wauseon 48

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43, Newton Local 31

Port Clinton 51, Lakeside Danbury 36

Salineville Southern 65, Heartland Christian 47

Sandusky Perkins 46, Tiffin Columbian 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Caldwell 52

Shelby 54, Lexington 29

Southeastern 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Spring. Shawnee 48, Celina 32

St. Marys Memorial 49, Maria Stein Marion Local 40

Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Reedsville Eastern 22

Sunbury Big Walnut 63, Delaware Hayes 56

Thomas Worthington 56, Groveport-Madison 48

Tiffin Calvert 50, Fremont St. Joseph 43

Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Edon 33

Union City, Ind. 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 60

Union Co., Ind. 45, Camden Preble Shawnee 36

Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Rockford Parkway 38

W. Carrollton 58, Riverside Stebbins 37

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Sidney Lehman 39

West Salem Northwestern 43, Ashland Mapleton 33

Westerville S. 64, Dublin Scioto 46

Whitehall-Yearling 45, Columbus School for Girls 41

Williamsport Westfall 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 42

Zanesville Maysville 40, Philo 30

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Fairfield Christian 45

Postponements and cancellations:

Chillicothe Huntington vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd.

Chillicothe vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Cincinnati Deer Park, ccd.

Circleville vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.

Clyde vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.

Continental vs. Antwerp, ppd.

Holland Springfield vs. Maumee, ccd.

Mt. Vernon vs. Marion Harding, ccd.

Shekinah Christian vs. Northside Christian, ccd.

Struthers vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

