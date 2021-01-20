Boys basketball:
Akron Buchtel 95, Akron East 43
Akron Hoban 63, Creston Norwayne 60
Akron North 40, Tallmadge 34
Akron Springfield 74, Rootstown 52
Albany Alexander 50, Reedsville Eastern 35
Alliance 74, Atwater Waterloo 43
Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Windham 46
Anna 59, Ft. Loramie 51
Ansonia 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41
Archbold 60, Defiance 44
Arlington 66, Ada 50
Ashland Mapleton 50, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43
Athens 53, Wellston 42
Austintown Fitch 72, Warren Harding 67, 2OT
Barberton 89, Akron Coventry 53
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Arcadia 23
Bay Village Bay 65, Medina Buckeye 56
Bedford 63, Copley 54
Belmont Union Local 55, Steubenville 45
Beverly Ft. Frye 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57, OT
Blanchester 101, Felicity-Franklin 80
Bloom-Carroll 61, Columbus Bexley 39
Bridgeport 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Brookfield 56, Vienna Mathews 46
Brunswick 82, Wadsworth 71
Bucyrus Wynford 52, Mansfield St. Peter's 30
Byesville Meadowbrook 45, Cambridge 44
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, New Lebanon Dixie 48
Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Hartville Lake Center Christian 50, OT
Cardington-Lincoln 59, Sparta Highland 54
Carlisle 48, Middletown Madison Senior 38
Chardon 57, E. Cleveland Shaw 54
Cincinnati Aiken 78, Cincinnati Western Hills 74
Cincinnati Hughes 68, Cincinnati Withrow 56
Cincinnati Madeira 38, New Richmond 22
Cincinnati Mariemont 66, Cincinnati Finneytown 51
Columbia Station Columbia 106, Sheffield Brookside 71
Columbiana Crestview 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 48
Columbus Grove 63, Lima Bath 49
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Cincinnati Indian Hill 48
Covington 51, New Paris National Trail 43
Crown City S. Gallia 67, Bidwell River Valley 62
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 68, Orrville 47
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 70, Parma Padua 53
Day. Oakwood 75, Eaton 51
Delaware Hayes 39, Sunbury Big Walnut 38
Dublin Jerome 60, Bishop Watterson 50
Edgerton 47, Stryker 38
Elmore Woodmore 49, Millbury Lake 33
Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54
Elyria Open Door 70, Oberlin 50
Euclid 64, Chardon NDCL 42
Frankfort Adena 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 50
Fremont St. Joseph 43, New Riegel 38
Gahanna Columbus Academy 40, Columbus Grandview Hts. 32
Galloway Westland 52, Groveport-Madison 51
Garfield Hts. Trinity 73, Brooklyn 67
Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Streetsboro 41
Gibsonburg 83, Lakeside Danbury 49
Glouster Trimble 58, Corning Miller 34
Grafton Midview 51, N. Ridgeville 49
Greenwich S. Cent. 44, Bellville Clear Fork 42
Hamilton Badin 37, Springboro 33
Heartland Christian 72, Salineville Southern 62
Heath 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40
Hilliard Bradley 58, Columbus Upper Arlington 29
Hillsboro 54, Greenfield McClain 34
Independence 54, Rocky River Lutheran W. 51
Jackson Center 64, Houston 29
Jefferson Area 96, Ashtabula St. John 31
Johnstown 60, Zanesville 34
Kent Roosevelt 53, Hudson 51
Kettering Alter 85, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 34
Kinsman Badger 56, Cortland Maplewood 45
Kirtland 68, Middlefield Cardinal 61
LaGrange Keystone 70, Amherst Steele 50
Lakewood St. Edward 81, Lorain 75
Lebanon 70, Morrow Little Miami 42
Leetonia 53, Sebring McKinley 44
Legacy Christian 71, London Madison Plains 56
Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Bellefontaine 46
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Delphos St. John's 51
Lima Perry 42, Minster 40
Lima Sr. 0, Lima Cent. Cath. 0
Lisbon Beaver 39, Wintersville Indian Creek 38
Lisbon David Anderson 69, Hudson WRA 56
Lorain Clearview 52, Sullivan Black River 44
Louisville 60, Alliance Marlington 34
Loveland 59, Kings Mills Kings 55
Lowellville 61, Columbiana 49
Lynchburg-Clay 56, Fayetteville-Perry 53
Malvern 75, Minerva 55
Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 54
Mason 66, Hamilton 60
Massillon 76, Wooster 67
Massillon Tuslaw 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 42
McDermott Scioto NW 44, Beaver Eastern 39
McDonald 91, Youngs. Liberty 74
Medina 79, Strongsville 72
Millersburg W. Holmes 57, Mansfield Christian 41
Mogadore 59, Garrettsville Garfield 54
Mogadore Field 49, Mantua Crestwood 48
Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Fairfield 53
Mt. Gilead 64, Galion Northmor 49
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, Mineral Ridge 55
Navarre Fairless 45, Wooster Triway 42
New Bremen 45, Kalida 41
New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41
New Madison Tri-Village 47, Arcanum 35
New Middletown Spring. 79, Poland Seminary 70, 5OT
Newark Licking Valley 60, Utica 57
Newton Falls 78, Campbell Memorial 48
North East, Pa. 59, Conneaut 20
Norwalk 67, Madison 45
Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 50
Olmsted Falls 45, Berea-Midpark 37
Orwell Grand Valley 58, Wickliffe 55
Ottoville 61, Convoy Crestview 59, OT
Painesville Riverside 101, Geneva 66
Parma 64, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45
Parma Normandy 60, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34
Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Johnstown Northridge 49
Perry 54, Painesville Harvey 48
Pickerington Cent. 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33
Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, Bishop Ready 44
Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, St. Paris Graham 44
Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, Oak Hill 52
Ravenna SE 80, Ravenna 72
Reynoldsburg 73, Newark 66
Richmond Edison 58, Wellsville 32
Richmond Hts. 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 36
Richwood N. Union 78, London 47
Rocky River 62, Fairview 59
Russia 67, Sidney Fairlawn 54
S. Point 60, Proctorville Fairland 42
Sandusky 61, Vermilion 48
Sandusky St. Mary 39, Kansas Lakota 21
Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45
Seaman N. Adams 72, Southeastern 51
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Tol. Maumee Valley 43
St. Clairsville 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, OT
St. Marys Memorial 77, Van Wert 58
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 69, Milan Edison 29
Strasburg-Franklin 58, E. Can. 44
Struthers 75, Girard 36
Thomas Worthington 60, Hilliard Darby 55
Thornville Sheridan 50, Logan 35
Tiffin Columbian 57, Tol. Start 52
Tol. St. John's 64, Fremont Ross 59
Troy Christian 54, Day. Christian 37
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, New Concord John Glenn 47
Wauseon 55, Sherwood Fairview 43
Waverly 64, S. Webster 45
Westerville N. 66, Columbus Franklin Hts. 40
Westerville S. 58, Dublin Scioto 36
Westlake 88, N. Olmsted 48
Wheelersburg 56, Lucasville Valley 33
Whitehall-Yearling 53, Pickerington N. 51
Willard 69, Norwalk St. Paul 56
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Barnesville 56
Worthington Kilbourne 68, Canal Winchester 54
Youngs. Boardman 66, Canfield 43
Youngs. Chaney High School 84, Youngs. East 54
Zanesville Maysville 59, Philo 57, OT
Postponements and cancellations:
Akron Firestone vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ccd.
Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ccd.
Aurora vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston, ccd.
Avon Lake vs. Avon, ccd.
Cincinnati McNicholas vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ppd.
Cleveland VASJ vs. Cleveland E. Tech, ccd.
Cortland Lakeview vs. Niles McKinley, ppd.
Crooksville vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ccd.
Dresden Tri-Valley vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ccd.
Hamilton New Miami vs. Cincinnati Christian, ccd.
Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Chillicothe, ppd.
Latham Western vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.
Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. Dalton, ppd.
Portsmouth vs. Chesapeake, ppd.
Sardinia Eastern Brown vs. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, ppd.
Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ccd.
Washington C.H. vs. Circleville, ppd.
Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
Wilmington vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.
Youngs. Mooney vs. Warren Howland, ccd.
Girls basketball:
Batavia 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39
Bucyrus Wynford 46, Morral Ridgedale 39
Carey 44, Upper Sandusky 23
Chillicothe Unioto 71, Piketon 39
Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 54, Cincinnati Oyler 26
Cincinnati Purcell Marian 45, Bishop Fenwick 21
Cincinnati Walnut Hills 46, Kings Mills Kings 29
Circleville Logan Elm 50, Columbus Hamilton Twp. 23
Columbus School for Girls 32, Columbus Wellington 8
Corning Miller 56, Patrick Henry, Calif. 41
Cory-Rawson 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27
Elmore Woodmore 52, Pemberville Eastwood 36
Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Kenton 20
Fredericktown 76, Mansfield Temple Christian 12
Ft. Recovery 51, S. Adams, Ind. 25
Grove City 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Delphos Jefferson 46
Hilliard Bradley 36, Dublin Jerome 32
Hudson 34, N. Royalton 29
Kalida 46, Defiance Ayersville 18
Lancaster Fairfield Union 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 29
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 31
Lewis Center Olentangy 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44
Lima Bath 47, Convoy Crestview 40
Mansfield Sr. 39, Wooster 36
Marysville 44, Caledonia River Valley 24
McDonald 61, Louisville 24
Montpelier 53, Hicksville 33
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, Bucyrus 23
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 22
Napoleon 52, Perrysburg 47
New Bremen 45, Anna 40
New Knoxville 63, Lima Sr. 20
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40, Attica Seneca E. 36
Orwell Grand Valley 55, Ashtabula St. John 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 33
Paulding 68, Defiance Tinora 51
Pettisville 53, Wauseon 48
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43, Newton Local 31
Port Clinton 51, Lakeside Danbury 36
Salineville Southern 65, Heartland Christian 47
Sandusky Perkins 46, Tiffin Columbian 35
Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Caldwell 52
Shelby 54, Lexington 29
Southeastern 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Spring. Shawnee 48, Celina 32
St. Marys Memorial 49, Maria Stein Marion Local 40
Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Reedsville Eastern 22
Sunbury Big Walnut 63, Delaware Hayes 56
Thomas Worthington 56, Groveport-Madison 48
Tiffin Calvert 50, Fremont St. Joseph 43
Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Edon 33
Union City, Ind. 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 60
Union Co., Ind. 45, Camden Preble Shawnee 36
Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Rockford Parkway 38
W. Carrollton 58, Riverside Stebbins 37
Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Sidney Lehman 39
West Salem Northwestern 43, Ashland Mapleton 33
Westerville S. 64, Dublin Scioto 46
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Columbus School for Girls 41
Williamsport Westfall 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 42
Zanesville Maysville 40, Philo 30
Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Fairfield Christian 45
Postponements and cancellations:
Chillicothe Huntington vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd.
Chillicothe vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Cincinnati Deer Park, ccd.
Circleville vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.
Clyde vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.
Continental vs. Antwerp, ppd.
Holland Springfield vs. Maumee, ccd.
Mt. Vernon vs. Marion Harding, ccd.
Shekinah Christian vs. Northside Christian, ccd.
Struthers vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.