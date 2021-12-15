CIRCLEVILLE— The carpets are swirly, the lanes are shiny, and the athletes are focused. The high school bowling season is rolling along as the Christmas holiday creeps nearer.
The teams’ of Circleville, Logan Elm and Teays Valley all have several meets under their belts this season, here is a recap of the season so far.
Circleville
At Circleville, the girls’ team is finding solid footing after losing their first meet of the season against Zane Trace. In their last three outings the Lady Tigers have been able to build substantial leads over their opponents.
In the team’s first meeting against Vinton County this season, the Lady Tigers collected 352 more pins than the Lady Vikings. Circleville’s final total of 1479 at this meet stands as the team’s highest score so far this season.
After Vinton County, the Lady Tigers faced Fisher Catholic. Circleville won again, though with a smaller lead. The final score was 1340-1218, junior Shelby Hixon had the team’s high score for the match with a two game total of 295.
In the Lady Tigers second meeting with Vinton County, they picked up where they had left off before. Even though the total score was slightly less this time, the Lady Tigers still had a dominant performance sealed by a final score of 1466-1101.
The boys’ bowling team at Circleville has struggled a little more this season…..
Logan Elm
Both the boys and girls of the Logan Elm bowling teams have competed in two regular meets, as well as two tournaments.
The Lady Braves have a more mixed record overall. In the kick-off tournament the team finished out of a championship round spot at no. 20.
However, during their first regular meet the team was able to earn a win over Vinton County with a final score of 1651-1281.
The next meet for the Lady Braves was against Zane Trace. In a close battle, the Logan Elm ladies fell short with a final score of 1718-1625. Senior Julia Kitchen bowled the highest game at 180 pins and the highest series with a 337 total.
At the Holiday Baker Bash the Lady Braves finished no. 16 out of 27 teams.
The boys’ bowling team at Logan Elm is truly on a roll this season.
At the kick-off tournament, the Braves finished the qualifying portion in seventh place. After the bracket rounds, the team ended the day tenth out of 24 teams.
During their first regular meet, the Braves were able to beat Vinton County by 304 pins. So far, their final total of 2163 at that meet is their regular season high score.
Up against Zane Trace, Logan Elm had a tougher battle. Only 20 pins separated the teams at the end, and Logan Elm’s 2123 was good enough to beat Zane Trace’s 2103 pins.
The Holiday Baker Bash was also a nail biter for the Braves. Early on the team was in a good position, sitting in sixth place after four rounds. However, the Braves fell just shy of moving on to the bracket rounds. Logan Elm was five pins short of the top eight and finished the day at no. 9.
Teays Valley
Through five meets this season, the boys and girls of Teays Valley bowling are still finding their rhythm.
The Lady Vikings hold a record of 1-4 after most recently falling to Big Walnut 1940-1369.
Their only win this season came against Whetstone at the beginning of the month. At that match, the Lady Vikings finished with a score of 1287.
The boys’ team has a slightly better record of 2-3. They also earned their first win against Whetstone with a final score of 2016-1771.
Last week, the Vikings earned their highest score. Against Olentangy, the Vikings racked up a total score of 2331 which was more than enough to beat Olentangy’s final score of 1801.
On Saturday, both Teays Valley teams will compete in the Pioneer Baker Bash hosted by Olentangy Orange in Columbus.