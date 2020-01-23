Circleville Youth Soccer Association is changing hands, but with this change comes 37 years of a change in leadership.
Saunie Hinton helped organize the program and in recent years ran it into what we see today. Over the last so many years at Barthelmas Park, lines of fields and goals are up and during the fall up until Halloween over 140 kids take the field.
Her biggest goal was to give the youth something to do, while teaching the sport of soccer. She rallied the support of sponsors and volunteers, to assist in coaching and officiating.
Many times she was out there volunteering herself, lining the fields and helping the four-year old league in their game play. When people are asked about Saunie, they always mention if they see her number on their phones they know what she’s about to ask. Her leadership and her being so involved with organization has made into a fine oiled machine, that she has dedicated some of her life into making sure it was running effectively.
As of this year she has decided it was time to hang it up and step down as the President and turned it over to her Vice President and one of her coaches of four years Tyler Cruz. Her Grandson Tanner will fill the Vice President slot and the new board will convene in the year. She is still very much a part of the organization and will be around to help guide the board. CYSA thanks Saunie for her decades worth of leadership.
The 2020 Board Members:
Tyler Cruz – President
Tanner Bigam – Vice President
Bo Buckley – Secretary
Matthew Pace – Treasurer
Saunie Hinton – Registrar