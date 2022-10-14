If it’s going to be your last year coaching a team, you might as well go out on top. That’s exactly what Boys’ Soccer Head Coach Stephen Gaines is doing.
Ganes, who has coached the team for the last four years, announced his retirement earlier this season. As a reward his players achieved a historic season which included the first ever home playoff game in school history.
Gaines spoke with The Herald about his journey from becoming Westfall’s coach to his upcoming retirement.
This season was Gaines’ 20th year of coaching soccer, he started coaching his now 25-year-old son in Circleville’s Youth League. It was Saunie Hilton, who oversaw the Youth League for 30 years, that encouraged him to get into coaching.
“She promised me she’d always be there for anything I needed, and she was,” Gaines said. “She believed in me and in a few years, she gave me opportunities to coach U10 and U12 traveling teams when the numbers called for it.”
Gaines went on to say that if Hilton had not believed in and encouraged him, he never would have made it as far as he did.
At the same time, he started playing soccer competitively in men’s leagues in Columbus. He said he played with a great group of guys and fell in love with the game of soccer. When Gaines went to Logan Elm in the 1990s the school didn’t have soccer. Instead, he played football, baseball, and basketball.
“To find your favorite sport in your mid-twenties is special, I think,” he said. “Since then, I’ve been all over the country for soccer games, clinics, and events as a coach, player, and as a fan.”
About ten years into his coaching career, he got a call from some friends he graduated from high school with. They told him the Logan Elm Youth Soccer League was folding. Gaines immediately met with them and decided to save the league. This all happened in June, two months before the season was supposed to start in August.
“We had to start a 501c3, work with Crossroads Church for fields, get updated equipment, have signups, assign teams, and have uniforms made, coaches trained, and officials lined up.”
To this day, he has no idea how they pulled it off, but opening day that year was special.
“From that day forward, I began to see the sport to build communities and help make life better for children and their families.”
After helping to save the Youth Soccer League, Gaines coached a middle school league and eventually turned it into a Jr. High Club program for Logan Elm. At the same time, he coached indoor soccer in Columbus and spring soccer in Chillicothe. Before he knew it, he was coaching soccer year-round.
“Coaching the middle school aged children was great for me because I had been passed over at the school my own children went to for a Jr. High soccer position.”
Gaines would tell his middle school team, who had never beaten their rival, that they would be the first group ever to do it.
“We had great coaches there and we worked together to help them become the best that they could be.”
The group of eighth graders on that team went on to beat their rivals for the first time and beat them three out of the fours years they were in high school. During their freshman year, Gaines had taken his first high school coaching job at a private school as the interim head coach.
“I was on the way back from a game when I started getting calls from parents of players I had coached at Logan Elm, joyful to tell me that the boys had beaten that rival for the first time ever,” he said. “It was an incredible feeling that, not only did the Logan Elm League and parents support my dreams of becoming a high school coach, but that they thought enough of me to make those calls after I was coaching at another school.”
As special as that moment was, Gaines said he wasn’t ready for the full experience.
“The amount of responsibility on a high school coach is incredible,” he said. “Not only are you coaching, now 5-6 days a week, but you’re dealing with parents, teachers, school administrators, newspapers, league administrators, and the stakes are higher.”
“I had a great assistant coach named Dave Corey that helped me tremendously and we did a pretty good job with a team of all freshmen and sophomores,” Gaines said.
After a year the private school wanted to find someone who was more seasoned and had more experience. Gaines said he just wasn’t the right fit.
“Fortunately, the Athletic Director, Brian Roseberry, believed in me enough to tell me about the Westfall job coming open and even made a phone call to the Athletic Director at Westfall for me.”
At this point, feelings over what had happened over the last few years caught up with the coach. Gaines said he felt like he failed at his first year as a high school coach after having been passed up for jobs at a middle school and a high school in the county.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever get another chance but it’s a funny thing,” he said. “I felt like the coach that nobody wanted.”
Meanwhile, the Westfall boys’ varsity soccer program was statistically the worst program in both the Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) and Pickaway County. And as it turned out, Gaines was the only applicant for the head coach position.
“So, the coach nobody wanted took over the program nobody wanted and it’s the best job I’ve ever had in my life!”
After being hired Gaines had a lot of work to do. When he took over the program, they only had six players and he started recruiting any player he could find. He credits Trevor Thomas, the Athletic Director at the time, for helping him recruit players for the team. Thomas was the one who hired Gaines at Westfall and continued to help him build the program before he left for Zane Trace last year.
“Some had never played; some hadn’t played in years, and some were there just because they needed somewhere to be to stay out of trouble.”
His earliest goal for the program was to make sure it didn’t fold. At the first scrimmage the team had 11 players, 13 by the first game of the season, and 15 halfway through the season. Gaines said it was a tough season for him and the program.
“We scored one goal all season but believed in each other and worked together and we set realistic goals for the players.”
In order to build a program up, you have to start with the basics, he said.
“We had to learn to dribble and pass at a high school level,” Gaines said.
Gaines also knew that in order to build a program and to keep it from folding, you have to start at the beginning. He had previously worked with Westfall’s Youth Soccer League, so it was easy for them to work together.
“I made sure our players were involved in the summer biddy camp and as referees,” Gaines said. “I started helping with talking to their coaches and we worked on how to increase the knowledge and skill of all our players at an early age.”
The next goal he had for the program was to bring the middle school club program in as an official school sport. This was also when he met his now Assistant Coach Matt Mullins.
“He was coaching the middle school program and we worked hard, with our Athletic Director’s help to make it happen,” Gaines said. “That took a few years, but it made all the difference in fundraising, being able to play league and local rivals and traveling.”
Gaines said the result of the concerted effort to combine the Rec League, middle and high school programs has been huge for Westfall.
“It truly has built one big community that is excelling at every level.”
The Rec League is lead by Toni Neff and has amazing volunteers and coaches. The children start out in a healthy and learning based environment that teaches strong fundamentals and prepares children at every level of play for the next level.
“We all share the same campus, and it is amazing to see the quality of play at all age groups,” Gaines said. “It’s a special family we have going here at Westfall.”
For Gaines, getting the soccer program setup was just part of his job.
“I am a believer that coaching is teaching and working with the human being first and the athlete second.”
He said one of the things he believes some people second guess him because once the school year starts, the team doesn’t have Friday practices. The reason for that is he believes should have a night to spend time together.
“High School students need to be able to go to football games, tailgate, go on dates, hang out with friends, have family game night, or go to the movies,” Gaines said. “We’ve become so obsessed with pushing children into acting like pro athletes that we forget that high school is supposed to be one of the most special times of your life.”
Not only does he want the kids to have fun, but he acknowledges that players also participate in other activities. Some of the kids on the team run cross country, participate in 4H, have to help their family out on the farm or in the family business. Gaines said he tries to find a good sports/life balance for his players.
“We want to be successful on the field but not at the expense of being successful in the classroom and at life.”
The greatest thing about coaching according to Gaines is getting to watch 14 and 15-year-old kids grow, learn, experience successes and failures, and ultimately leave the school program as young men and women ready for their futures.
“If I can help a child find their way in the world & become a good person, what is greater than that?”
“For every good young man, we send into our community we strengthen our society,” he said.
When Gaines looks back at the time he has spent at Westfall, what kind of impact does he think he has made on the program? Well, he says it was a team effort.
“We, and I stress we (our players, Matt Mullins, Ed Cox, Toni Neff and her team, our Athletic Director Brian Wolfe, our parents), have built the kind of program that I’ve always wanted,” he said. “A group of people who work together to become more than the sum of our individual pieces.”
All the hard work each individual put into the Westfall program has paid off. The team is having a historic season. Colton Spaniol is the all-time leading scorer, Beau Hunt is the all-time leader in steals, and Brady Mullins is the all-team leader in saves. For the first time in program history, they beat Circleville and Logan Elm. Gaines was informed a few weeks ago that he is the all-time leading wins for a coach.
“And that’s pretty awesome, but my hope is that the next head coach passes me in two years, and they can take the program higher than I ever could.”
There are three things he says he will miss the most about coaching after he retires this season. The first think he’ll miss is practice.
“The laughter when one of us does something boneheaded in practice or something wacky happens and we all laugh and have a fun.”
The second thing he’ll miss is watching a player work hard and then have that work become a first goal or the first time they receive a varsity letter.
The third thing he’ll miss the most about coaching is being there for the kids who need the program more than the program needs them.
“And then there are the kids that show up and they have a hard home life or mom is sick or maybe they’ve been in a little trouble, and they need the program.”
Gaines said this also includes players who need a family.
“They need someone that believes in them and invests in them as people,” he said. “When those kids get their first job and can’t wait to tell you about it, or they get their first “A” in math or their driver’s license or accepted to college. It is everything.”
Gaines hopes his last group of players come back to visit him after they graduate.
“I’m not leaving Westfall for any reason other than family,” he said. “My own son will be a Senior at Circleville next year and I don’t get to see him play as much as he deserves. I don’t want to miss his special moments.”
Although he said he is retiring after this season, Gaines said no one believes that he will stay retired because he loves coaching so much. He said he will probably coach again at some point.
“Whether it’s in local youth leagues or some old men’s indoor team where I crack jokes about creaky knees and bad passes, I’ll always be coaching somewhere.”
The Westfall boys are back in action on Tuesday Oct. 18 when they host Eastern Brown at 5 p.m. for the first round of the tournament.