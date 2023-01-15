CIRCLEVILLE — Almost 20 years later, Jason Schall was honored and remembered with a reception before the Circleville and Logan Elm High School basketball game Saturday afternoon.
Schaal was killed on Feb. 7, 2003 in a vehicle crash on Route 23 while on his way back from scouting a basketball game for an upcoming tournament, he was 32. At the time he was in his first year as the Circleville’s girls’ varsity basketball coach, a job he had always wanted.
By all accounts Jason Schaal was not just a great and enthusiastic coach, but an even better person, something his former players and friends remember as they honored him nearly 20 years to the day after his death.
“I remember Schaal telling us that what we were doing was bigger than basketball,” Terra Highfill, who had Schaal as a coach in Middle and High School said. “To be teammates meant to be a family, to pick one another up, to support one another, and to push one another to be better each day.”
“Family was our huddle break phrase,” Highfill said. “I think if you asked any girl who played for him what the word “family” means, they would be flooded with emotions, and the thought of his smile would come to mind.”
Highfill’s favorite memory of Schaal is a perfect example of the kind of coach and person he was.
“I remember playing a JV basketball game at Logan Elm my freshman year [the 2001-2002 season] and being down 8 points with 1:30 left in the game. Coach Schaal called a time out and gave us a pep talk and a plan,” she said.
Highfill said the team hit 3 three pointers in the last 90 seconds of the game and didn’t allow Logan Elm to score, and Circleville won the game.
“Coach Schaal was jumping so high in celebration on the sidelines. I remember us watching the film over and over again the next day at practice, and we were all in tears laughing so hard, including Coach Schaal. We rewound the tape too many times to count.
Winning against Logan Elm was meaningful to him because that was his school growing up. He was such an animated coach, and always seemed to bring out the best in us,” Highfill said.
She also said Schaal was one of the kindest souls and that he cared about each of his players and students.
“We were more than just athletes to him, we were family. So he picked us up for practice, drove us home, he listened and supported, he would reach out and try to be a positive influence if someone was in trouble or struggling.
Even if a kid chose not to continue playing a sport, he would continue to be supportive to them, it was more about the person and their well being, not just what an athlete could do for him as a coach.”
Bubba Good was one of Schaal’s best friends. He also was a teacher in the district then, as he remains today. Good said one of the biggest lessons Schaal taught him is with being in education, not to treat every kid the same.
“Unfortunately, not every kid comes from a two parent home, and not every kid has been raised or brought up the same,” Good said. “So, when addressing a situation with a student or athlete, taking into account the whole picture is important.”
A year before Good started teaching, he met Schaal after being invited over to a place Schaal was house sitting.
“We hit it off with having similar interests in basketball and sports and then with teaching,” Good said.
Good said Schaal loved going to the beach and one year they took the girls’ basketball program to Topsail Beach.
Good also said he, Schaal and John Denen would go out on Friday nights to get dinner and then go to home improvement stores to shop around.
Good said Schaal loved his practical jokes.
“One day two players had free pony rides in his room. They found a bale of straw and a saw horse,” Good said. “Another time the girls took little mini donuts and placed them all around his car, so he had to take it to the car wash to wash the donuts off his car.
Once he ordered a slew of packing peanuts and filled up a players locker over the weekend, so when she came in on Monday morning and opened her locker they all came tumbling out.”
“Another time he went online and sent some pamphlets and information about bedwetting to someone about having that issue, which they clearly did not.”
On top of loving his practical jokes, Schaal loved history and his biggest goal was to be the girls’ varsity coach at Circleville.
“He was so excited to finally get that opportunity of being the varsity coach,” Good said. “I know he put so much time and effort into preparing for the game. And trying to do the best job for not only himself, but trying to set the girls up for success as well.”
It’s hard to put into words what Schaal meant to the community, but it is clear his spirit lives on everyday in those who knew him. Jason Schaal may not be here, but he is not forgotten.
“Jason’s life and passing had a very big impact on my life,” said Emily Walker who was in the basketball program at Circleville when Schaal was varsity coach and she also helped organize the reception for Saturday.
“I still remember the very last time I saw Jason which was after school on the day of the accident. I passed Jason in the hallway on the way to his room to watch game film. Jason winked at me. I then watched him pull out of the parking lot not realizing that would be the very last time I saw him.”
Walker said last year after the 19th anniversary passed, she knew she couldn’t let the 20th anniversary go by without doing anything. The reception was held before the Circleville girls’ varsity team played Logan Elm, Walker said she picked the ceremony to happen before this game because Schaal graduated from Logan Elm.
But before the game, the reception welcomed former players and their families, along with friends and loved ones of Schaal. It was a chance for everyone to catch up and talk about the good times and memories they had.
The National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) chapter for Circleville is named after Schaal in his honor. At the reception, the officers of the current NJHS talked about how Schaal represented each pillar of the Honor Society and how his legacy continues to live on.
After they finished, other people talked about how his death has impacted their lives, what he meant to them, and how pleased they were to reunite with everyone.
There were tears when people recounted how they found out about his passing and how they see him live on through the kindness of others. There was laughter while a former player recounted how when Schaal was really mad a vein in his forehead became visible. There were bittersweet smiles as they looked back at the good times they had together. There was a deep sadness in the room for the kind-hearted man who was no longer with them physically, but an appreciation for the time they had with him.
Despite nearly 20 years passing since the accident, for many of his former players and friends the grief is still raw and the healing continues from the tragedy that affected so many.
Moving onto the game, the current Circleville girls’ basketball team broke their first huddle of the night with the word “family” in honor of Schaal. The team also spent the week learning about who Schaal was and said they were playing for him on Saturday night.
Play for him they did. Circleville got the win for Schaal 45-34, capping the night off in the best way.