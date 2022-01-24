Cece Hooks enjoyed another milestone accomplishment on Saturday.
Hooks became the all-time leading scorer in the Mid-American Conference during the Bobcats’ 85-70 victory over Bowling Green inside the Convocation Center.
Hooks scored 27 points on 11 of 18 shooting with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Hooks needed 19 points to become the conference’s all-time leading scorer. She accomplished the feat a week after becoming Ohio’s all-time leading scorer.
Hooks was honored before the game with Caroline Mast, whose Ohio record she broke last week. Mast played for the Bobcats from 1982 through 1986.
Hooks, in her fifth year in the Ohio program, now has 2,518 career points.
She passed Kim Knuth, who scored 2,509 points for Toledo.
Bonzi Wells is the male all-time leading scorer in the history of the conference, scoring 2,485 points for Ball State.
Most importantly for Hooks and Ohio, it came in a win on Saturday as the Bobcats bounced back from last Monday’s loss at Miami.
The Bobcats improved to 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the MAC, while Bowling Green fell to 7-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
Gabby Burris added 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Ohio, while Erica Johnson had 13 points, six assists and six rebounds. Kaylee Bamuble had 12 points, while Madi Mace added eight points.
Katie Hempfling led the Falcons with 21 points.
The Bobcats scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed after that. They led 21-15 after one quarter, then opened up a 43-27 halftime lead. The advantage grew to 70-48 going to the fourth.
After hosting Buffalo on Monday, Ohio is scheduled to travel to Western Michigan on Saturday.