Teays Valley looked to give Licking Heights its first loss of the season and with a 3-2 lead halfway through the second half, it looked like they just might.
However, the Hornets responded with back-to-back goals late in the second half to secure a 4-3 victory over the host Vikings to remain undefeated.
Licking Heights struck first in the first half to take an early lead. Six minutes later, senior Chris Williams intercepted a pass and fed the ball to Zach Cline who tied the score for the Vikings. After another Hornets goal, it appeared that the Hornets would take a 2-1 advantage into halftime. However, the Vikings had other plans.
Late in the half, Cline knifed through the defense and drew a foul that resulted in a penalty kick attempt that Parker Hamilton converted to tie the score. With less than two minutes until halftime, Cline struck again, slipping through the defense to give the Vikings a 3-2 lead.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, the scoring wouldn’t continue after halftime and the Hornets went home with the victory.
Defensively, senior Mason Koch recorded five saves.
The Vikings (6-3, 3-0) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Thursday at Amanda-Clearcreek (6-2, 2-1) for a key match.