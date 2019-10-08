The Vikings hosted Licking Heights on Monday for senior night in Viking Stadium.
The Hornets however, were the ones to get off to a quick start when they found the back of the net in just the sixth minute. Fifteen minutes later, the Hornets doubled their advantage as a header flew past TV goalkeeper Morgan Nutter.
Teays Valley regrouped and started the second half strong behind more aggressive play overall. In the 44th minute, Aly Williard’s shot from distance skipped past the Hornets' goalkeeper to cut the lead in half.
Licking Heights would not stand idle however, as they responded with a goal of their own in the 50th minute. The Hornets finished the night with one more tally 10 minutes later leaving the final 4-1.
“We have to keep working hard, learning from these experiences as a program,” TV coach Jason Herbert said. “We’re proud of our five seniors Devan, Skylar, Tearsa, Morgan and Bailey and what they’ve given to our program.”
The Vikings travel to Fisher Catholic on Wednesday.