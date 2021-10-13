CIRCLEVILLE — I didn’t know what to expect when I accepted the job with The Herald; Ohio is a state I haven’t frequented in the past but I know the sports reputation.
The reach of Ohio sports fandom across the country made me immediately jump on the opportunity to join the ranks of the Buckeye State.
Growing up in Austin, Texas, I have a lot of first-hand experience with high school and college football. After spending my Fridays in high school watching the Anderson Trojans play, I moved to Boston, Mass. to attend Emerson College where I studied journalism and sports communication.
While at Emerson, I covered NCAA Division III softball, basketball and volleyball. Additionally, I covered NCAA Division I hockey at Boston University and Boston College.
My philosophy when covering sports is simple: coverage should reflect all that the community values. Meaning, you can expect game previews and results, as well as broader stories about the people and places behind the sports.
Driving down Main Street this morning, I got my first real glimpse of Circleville and I look forward to becoming part of the great community here in Circleville and the surrounding areas.